Viscera (PC) Review

Fast, bloody and packing a punch like Iron Mike Tyson, Viscera is an addictive addition to the Steam library that brings a welcome blast of top-down action to the every-growing catalog. Playing very much like a space-themed Vampire Survivors, the pacey arcade action draws the player into an addictive world of mayhem, monsters and kick-ass weaponry. For those craving relentless gameplay with an arcade-style edge, look no further than Viscera.

Thrive and Survive

At it’s core, Visceral is about survival, pitting players against waves upon waves of bloodthirsty mutants across four stages – each distinctly different to the last. With each enemy-infested stage holding its own design, dangers and strategic challenges; no two games will ever feel the same. Of course, as with all games of this ilk, the enemy waves get stronger and stronger as you progress through the madcap worlds and into fresh dangers.

Like in the previously mentioned Vampire Survivors, with each level-up you’re treated to a choice of four options. Where Vampire Survivors offered new weapons, however, Viscera instead offers unique power-ups to help you along the way. Among these are perks offering you bonuses such as quick reloads, reload-triggered explosions and health bonuses and much more. I didn’t get a chance to find all of said bonuses because they are in abundance but I’ve high hopes for perks offered at the later levels.

Rather than being mixed into these perks, new weapons frequently spawn on the battlefield, allowing you to either let out a war cry before diving head-first into the mutant hordes with all guns blazing, or to simply decide the risk outweighs the reward and to leave them to de-spawn.

An Arsenal Rambo Would be Proud of

Of course, in order to take on wave upon wave of dangerous enemies, you’re going to need an equally lethal arsenal of weapons – and this is where Viscera really shines. With over 50 weapons to find, players are given the freedom to play their own way and refine their very own playstyle. Whether you feel like trying to put some distance between yourself and certain doom and using a sniper rifle, melting through your would-be foes with a flamethrower, or enjoy the weighty but heavy fire of a shotgun, the sheer variety on offer always ensures there’s a new approach to explore and a perfect weapon for anyone.

Unlockables further enrich the game’s replayability. Meeting Steam achievements isn’t just a badge of honor in Visceral—it’s a gateway to more content. Completing challenges unlocks additional weapons, abilities, and even gameplay features, rewarding players who push their limits. This achievement-driven progression encourages experimentation and deepens the sense of accomplishment with every milestone reached.

Non-Stop Fun and Controller Support

What really gives Visceral its edge, however, is its focus on gameplay. There are no long and drawn-out cutscenes to break the game up and deter focus from the action, and the absence of crafting mechanics allows the player to dive straight into the arcade-y chaos and stay there until the bloody end.

In a refreshing turn of events, Visceral is offers full controller support, allowing the player to have a choice between kicking back on the couch or getting tactical with a keyboard and mouse. As a man who predominately plays on consoles, this was ideal.

Summary

With its non-stop action and fluid mechanics, Viscera was a true joy to behold. It’s always nice to stumble upon a title that holds dear the values that fans of the arcade genre have come to know and love and Viscera doesn’t just meet expectations — it sets a brand new benchmark.

Viscera is available now on Steam. There is also a demo available for those that want to put the game to the test without parting with their hard-earned cash.

It’s an absolute blast.