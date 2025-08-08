Holy Shoot (PC – Early Access) Review

When I first booted up Holy Shoot, I wasn’t expecting much. The name induced a slight smirk and the trailer looked like a fever dream. I figured I’d play it for an hour or so, write a few notes and move on with my life.

Yet here we are. It got me, hook, line and double-barreled shotgun.

Developed by Take Era Interactive, Holy Shoot is a fast-paced roguelite FPS where you play as some sort of divine warrior sent to retrieve some artifacts from the fiery pits of hell itself. and it’s as chaotic, silly and genuinely strategic as that sounds – yes, really. Holy Shoot is currently in Early Access, and while it’s light on content (at the time of writing), it’s already got its claws into me in a way the very few games manage so early on.

Holy Shoot’s Gameplay Punches Above its Weight

At its core, Holy Shoot is about running, shooting, and not dying. That is the job description. However, there is a surprising amount of thoughtfulness beneath the surface. Every run feels different thanks to its procedural design and the way perks, weapons, and class abilities combine to push you into new playstyles.

There is a clear influence from DOOM in the pacing and aggression, while the art and humor give off light Borderlands energy. One player mentioned the same thing in their review, and I completely agree. You are zipping between cover, dodging waves of oddly adorable hellspawn, and unloading some of the most ridiculous divine weaponry I have ever seen.

Furthermore, it is one of those games that nails the “just one more run” formula. You can jump in and out quickly, but you never really want to stop. It keeps you moving, keeps you adapting, and occasionally keeps you laughing at how absurd it all is.

A Surprisingly Polished Presentation

Visually, Holy Shoot has no business looking this good in Early Access. The art direction is loud and playful, with bright environments, punchy weapon effects, and goofy enemies that somehow manage to be threatening and cute at the same time. It commits to the bit completely, and that commitment pays off.

Furthermore, the UI is clean and easy to read, and the overall performance feels smoother than expected. I did not run into any bugs worth mentioning. One player noted a minor damage scaling issue, and I saw a little of that in my own playthrough, but nothing that derailed the experience.

The game’s humor also deserves a mention. It is not trying to be overly clever, but it knows what it is. It pokes fun at itself and at the genre, and that keeps the whole thing feeling light, even when the screen is on fire and you are one hit away from starting over.

Still Early, But Full of Promise

Of course, Holy Shoot is still in Early Access, and that does show in places. The amount of content right now is limited, and if you are the kind of player who needs dozens of hours of variety from the start, you may want to check back in after a few updates.

However, the foundation here is extremely strong. One review said it has the potential to be one of the best roguelite shooters out there, and I think that is fair. The core gameplay works. The upgrades feel impactful. The vibe is confident and fun without being forced.

Furthermore, it is priced fairly for what is on offer, and based on how much I have already enjoyed it, I am happy to wait for more.

Summary

Holy Shoot is the kind of game that sounds like a joke, plays like a blast, and leaves you wanting to jump straight back in. It mixes speed, chaos, and charm in a way that is difficult to describe but easy to enjoy.

If the team sticks with it and builds on what is already here, I can see this becoming a real standout in the roguelite space. For now, it is a very welcome surprise and definitely worth your time if you like your shooters fast, fun, and a little bit unholy.