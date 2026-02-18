Akatori (PC) Review

There’s something immediately likable about Akatori. Maybe it’s the bright and bold pixel art. Maybe it’s the confident attitudes it exudes. Or maybe it’s just the fact that within minutes, the game makes it very clear that you are about to do a hell of a lot of jumping, slashing, and repeatedly falling onto spikes.

Experiencing the game on PC, I found Akatori wastes no time in throwing you into it’s colorful, fast-moving world. At heart, the game is Metroidvania title – sprawling map, ability gating, backtracking, and hunting for secrets – but it carries itself with a lightness that keeps things from feeling too serious. There’s swagger aplenty, but here, that works.

Akatori Keeps You on Your Feet

Movement is the first thing that stood out to me. Once you get a few abilities under your belt, traversal feels fluid and quick. Dashing through tight corridors, chaining jumps, and expertly weaving betwixt hazards creates a rhythm that’s hard to put down. When you smash a sequence without taking damage, it feels rewarding.

Combat follows the same philosophy. It’s snappy and aggressive, and enemies hit you hard enough to keep you on your toes, but not so much that every encounter feels like a boss fight. There’s an immediately satisfying balance between moveability and aggression – you’re not just standing there taking hits, but rather dancing around them.

However, early on, there’s a slight learning curve. The game doesn’t hold your hand much, and some encounters can feel punishing until you figure out patterns. That said, once you settle in, the systems begin to click.

The World of Akatori

One thing I did appreciate was the tone set. There be humor tucked into the dialog and character interactions that keeps things drifting into brooding territory. It doesn’t constantly crack jokes, but when it does it lands more often than not. The writing has personality without trying too hard to be quirky.

Furthermore, the world design leans into classic Metroidvania structure without feeling lazy. You’ll unlock new traversal abilities that open up previously unreachable areas, and you will find yourself remembering at least three doors you couldn’t access earlier. That sense of “I’ll be back for you later” is alive and well.

Exploration feels rewarding too. Hidden rooms and side paths aren’t just filler; they usually offer something worthwhile. Whether it’s a stat boost or a new piece of gear, there’s a genuine incentive to poke around instead of sprinting straight to the next objective.

The Bosses, Backtracking, and the Grind of Akatori

Boss fights are where Akatori tends to flex a little. They’re not overly complicated, but they demand attention. Patterns matter here, as does positioning. Button-mashers beware, you ways will prove futile here (cue evil laugh).

However, the pacing can occasionally wobble. There are moments where backtracking starts to feel less like clever design and more like padding. Fast travel options help, but you’ll still retrace your steps more than once. It’s no deal-breaker, but it is noticeable.

Difficulty is fair overall, though. Death seldom feels cheap. If you go down, it’s usually because you rushed or misjudged something. That fairness makes retrying feel motivating as opposed to exhausting.

Summary

Akatori doesn’t try to flip the Metroidvania formula on its head. Instead, it refines it with tight movement, solid combat, and just enough humor to keep things fresh. It’s confident, sometimes a little demanding, and occasionally repetitive – but it rarely feels dull.

If you like your platformers fast, your combat fluid, and your exploration meaningful, this is an easy recommendation. Just be prepared to backtrack once in a while, and maybe fall into a spike pit or two.