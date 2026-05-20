Duck Side of the Moon (PC) Review

Lovingly developed by Starbrew Games, Duck Side of the Moon is the kind of game that knows exactly what it wants to be from the moment it starts. You play as a cutesy duck astronaut exploring colorful little planets, collecting resources, helping strange (but oh so charming) characters, and slowly piecing together what happened after your ship crash-landed in this whimsical part of the galaxy. It’s both lighthearted and cozy, and clearly built around its own brand of charm – and it works.

The first thing that grabbed me was just how ridiculously cute the whole thing is. From the tiny waddling animations to the bright sci-fi environments, there’s a lot of personality packed into the presentation. It truly would melt the coldest of hearts.

A Cozy Space Adventure

Most of the game revolves around exploration, gathering materials, and completing quests for the various characters you meet along the way. You’ll hop betwixt small planets, pick up resources, repair equipment, and slowly unlock new areas as your adventure expands.

There’s no pressure pushing you forward, and the game seems happy to let you explore at your own pace. I actually appreciated that quite a bit. Some games try so hard to keep players constantly busy and they become exhausting. Duck Side of the Moon goes in the opposite direction.

You can just wander (waddle) around, take in the scenery, and enjoy the atmosphere without feeling rushed.

The Charm is the Main Attraction

The biggest strength here is easily the presentation. The graphics are genuinely adorable, with bright colors and cartoon-style visuals that fit the tone perfectly.

Everything feels soft and welcoming, from the planets themselves to the characters you meet along the way. Even simple things like opening menus or collecting items have a playful feel to them.

The character design especially stands out. Every creature and NPC has its own little bit of personality, even if they only appear briefly. It gives the whole game a friendly vibe that carries it through some of the slower moments – and these are ample.

A Bit Too Relaxed at Times

While I enjoyed the laid-back pace early on, there were points where the gameplay started to feel a little repetitive. A lot of the the tasks boil down to collecting items, delivering materials, or traveling back and forth between locations.

That structure works for a while because the world itself is so enjoyable to explore, but eventually I found myself wishing there was a bit more variety to break things up a little.

The exploration side of things does help keep the experience enjoyable, though. Unlocking new planets and discovering fresh areas gives you a reason to keep pushing forward, even when the objectives themselves stay simple.

The game never becomes frustrating, but it can start to feel a little “samey” after playing for a while. It’s the kind of title that probably works best in shorter bursts rather than the long marathonic play sessions.

Summary

Duck Side of the Moon isn’t trying to reinvent anything, and honestly, it doesn’t need to. It succeeds because it commits fully to being a cozy, charming little adventure with a genuinely likable atmosphere.

The gameplay can become repetitive over time, and players looking for something more challenging probably won’t find much enjoyment here. However, if you want a relaxing experience with gloriously cute visuals and a lot of personality, this is easy to enjoy.

Sometimes it’s nice to play something the simply wants you to enjoy the experience. Way too many game try way too hard to stand out these days, but Duck Side of the Moon isn’t among them. And I mean that in a good way.