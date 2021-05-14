Biomutant Preview

45 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

In the time this game was given a launch date between the time that it was announced, we could very easily have been living in the post-apocalyptic world in which the game is set. Having been first announced in 2017, there has been a lot of room for speculation and an abundance of inaccurate information due to Chinese Whispers, misunderstandings, or simply bare-faced lies.

However, I will complain no longer. It finally has a release date set in stone and it’s not too far away either.

Biomutant has you Playing as a Cat

With there being far too few cats on the internet these days (sarcasm overdrive, I apologize), THQ Nordic has decided there’s room for one more and the result is a feline protagonist. While this may be the cause of many rolling eyes, it will also be a welcome addition, to the cat-obsessed world in which we reside.

Customization is Key

From the limited footage we have seen, it’s apparent that THQ’s buzzword throughout the whole process was ‘customization’. With over 200 million weapon variations in the ranged selection alone; it goes without saying that the creative gamers out there will enjoy this side of the experience. Furthermore, your cat can take on a seemingly endless array of appearances.

Initially, you will be offered a choice of attributes to bless your character with; Charisma, Vitality, Agility, Luck and strength. This may first appear to be pretty standard for an RPG but Biomutant takes it way further. Your character moulds itself according to your choice of DNA Strand (attribute). Pick “Strength”, your character will likely be sporting large muscles; agility will grant you with a thin, nimble sprite; whereas focussing on intelligence will give you a larger head in which to store that huge brain of yours.

We have been told that the game will also feature the RPG-classic classes. What those classes will be, however, has not yet been revealed. I hope to see ninja cats as the game has been coined a “post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable”. PLEASE let there be ninja cats.

Combat

From the trailers alone, we can surmise that the combat mechanics in this upcoming will be fast, fluid and fun. Using your melee weapon seamlessly with your ranged, offers up a Devil May Cry combat style. It worked so well with DMC and from what we’ve seen, it’s going to just as well with a gun-toting, sword-wielding kitty; or maybe even better, come to think of it. Moreover, combinations will be crucial to beating the crowds so skill will take precedence over the luck of the button-basher.

The Story

It has been foretold that Biomutant will take on different paths, dependant on your actions. While these story structures work well on paper, they’re a nightmare for trophy/achievement hunters as they’re forced to play through the game multiple times. If you have a more happy-go-lucky approach to gaming and just play for fun, this will allow for a deep, immersive experience that will captivate and impress.

In a fresh theory for the cause of the end of the world, we see the world of Biomutant flooded with a deadly oil that seeps from the earth. Said oil is having devastating consequences on the environment and slowly killing the Tree of Life. Biomutant sees you set on an adventure into a huge 8-kilometer-squared world in a bid to bring life back to the Tree of Life. I wonder if it’s just called “The Tree of” until you save it.

Conclusion

All-in-all Biomutant looks to be an aesthetically pleasing, face-paced action game with a lot to offer and an expansive world to explore. The freestyle combat will be reliant on combos using both weapons, which will give the experience that extra edge. Biomutant is set to be released on May 25 and will be available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.