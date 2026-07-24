Brave Escape (XSX) Review

Originally released on PC, Brave Escape is now available on Xbox and PS5 and includes all the extra features. Developer by Hit Start Studios also included a crossplay feature with their co-op puzzle platformer (more on this below).

It is important to understand that Brave Escape was designed as a 2-player co-op game from the ground up. Because of this, there are a couple of different multiplayer options. First, there is local support where two players can play on the same sofa using two controllers. Then, there is online co-op, supported with crossplay (PC/Xbox/PS) but only through lobby codes. Meaning, you can only play online with friends; there is no match making, aka playing with randos option. So keep this in mind because you’ll need to convince your friend to buy a copy.

Creatively, there is one final multiplayer option – 2p co-op sharing one controller. Several games over the years have incorporated multiplayer by each player handling half of the controller; I started a list of these unique games HERE. Player 1 uses the left stick and left shoulder buttons while Player 2 uses their right hand to use the right analog stick and right set of shoulder buttons. So technically, it is possible to play this game solo using one controller to control both characters at once, but this is incredibly difficult. Believe me, I tried. Some sections require precise timing so using your brain to control two different characters is incredibly difficult, if not impossible. In other words, playing with a dedicated partner is required.

However, if you and a friend can commit to the adventure, the co-op experience is highly enjoyable from beginning to end. The human character has access to a rope while the robot character essentially acts like a platform or springboard. The goal is to reach the exit but if one character falls down a pit, lands on spikes, or succumbs to any other hazard, the team is respawned at the beginning of that stage.

For example, the robot might need to launch the human to a higher ledge, where the grapple rope can be dropped so the robot can climb, meeting the human dude on the same ledge. All environmental puzzles are essentially built around this concept but then the challenge grows as it starts to incorporate grapple hooks, switches, timed doors, wind, ice, and more. Each batch of levels are theme based too, each containing their own secrets and optional collectables. You’ll really need to look closely if you want to 100% everything.

Since the game has been out on PC for a while, online walkthroughs are available if you get stuck. However, it is encouraged to figure out these puzzles with your partner. Even if you cannot coordinate your approach via a headset, the game has built-in emotes to announce your next move. For example, a thumbs up/down can appear with the tap of a button, as well as a 3-2-1 countdown time to synchronize movement. It is a nice, thoughtful inclusion to further solidify the co-opiness. Just keep in mind, most stages, especially the secret bonuses, are tough. Don’t be surprised if you die a few dozen times each and are mentally exhausted when you finish a world. Me and my co-op buddy needed to take a 1-2 day break in between sessions from the precision required difficulty. However, every death is always your own fault which gives it that constant “one more chance… I know I can do this” pacing.

The sprite-based pixel art presentation is fine. It isn’t anything overly special or anything you have not seen before, but it gets the job done. Each biome also contains a visual theme all its own despite having the same traps, which is just enough to keep things from growing stale.

Simply put, Brave Escape is a fun platform game… as long as you have a quality partner. If you enjoy titles like the We Were Here series, Pode, or even the multiplayer 2D multiplayer Mario games, there is no reason why Brave Escape shouldn’t be placed on your wishlist. Working together to achieve a common goal, especially one that has been carefully handcrafted like this, is always a good time. Sure, you can play Brave Escape with your best bud who you have been playing co-op since the first Contra, but this environmental puzzle platformer also works well when playing with a significant other or even your kids. Plus, it is nice to see a robot helping a human survive an ordeal of survival-based trials before AI consumes all of mankind.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

X/Twitter: @ZackGaz

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