Mortal Kombat 1 (XSX) Review

Mortal Kombat 1 perfectly brings the thirty-one-year-old franchise into the modern day. With four years since the last instalment, the boys and girls of NetherRealm had quite a bit of catching up to do. Well, I’m happy to say that not only has the latest MK offering kept up with the likes of the relatively freshly released, Street Fighter 6, but it has also surpassed it by a country mile.

After spending some time playing the game, I thought it would have been a mortal sin, should I not put pen to paper and voice my thoughts.

Mortal Kombat 1 is Graphically Stunning

It’s finally happened; a game has found itself onto my console that has truly left me in awe at its aesthetics. The backgrounds are rich, bursting with color and fine details; while the characters are worlds ahead of previous titles. It’s clear that Mortal Kombat 1 has made every bit of use out of the ninth-generation console’s resources and it shows at every turn.

In fact, I’m not doing the game the justice it deserves here. In truth, Mortal Kombat 1 boasts graphical splendor to the point that I’d happily – and confidently – say they are the best graphics I have seen to date (and that really isn’t something I’d publicly say lightly).

The Mortal Kombat 1 Roster

While the Mortal Kombat 1 roster is pretty extensive, it sadly doesn’t bring any new fighters to the arena. We do, however, get to chose a Klassic fighter to assist us during our fights. These fighters include some of the biggest faces in the game and personally, I would have liked to play as the likes of Sonya Blade, Jaxx Briggs and Kollector as opposed to alongside them but I guess we can’t have it all. Here is a comprehensive list of fighters – both playable and otherwise.

Main Fighters:

Ashrah

Baraka

General Shao

Geras

Havik

Johnny Cage

Kenshi

Kitana

Kung Lao

Li Mei

Liu Kang

Mileena

Nitara

Raiden

Rain

Reiko

Reptile

Scorpion

Sindel

Smoke

Sub-Zero

Tanya

Kameo Fighters

Cyrax

Darrius

Frost

Goro

Jaxx Briggs

Kano

Kung Lao

Kurtis Styker

Motaro

Sareena

Scorpion

Sektor

Shujinko

Sonya Blade

Sub-Zero

Future DLC will also see some new additions being added to the ranks. Shang Tsung, Ermac and Homelander are just a few of the characters that will be available to purchase (or download if you have the Premium Edition).

The word on the street is that Pennywise, Chucky and Freddie Krueger will be featured in Mortal Kombat 1. However, I can’t currently confirm these characters – as awesome as they would be.

Mortal Kombat 1 Sees the Back of the Krypt

The Krypt has always been one of my favorite aspects of the Mortal Kombat universe. Spending money to unlock chests etc., solving puzzles and traversing deeper into the Krypt has always been a franchise staple and I, for one, am sad to see the back of it.

In its place, we now have a dragon we can offer our offerings of gold to that will reward you for your troubles. Personally, I don’t feel its a scratch on the ways of old, but it is what it is.

Mortal Kombat 1 Story

I can’t comment much about the story mode as most of my time playing has been spent in the towers (yes, they’re back). However, I have progressed a fair way into it and can tell you that the story once again surrounds a time of unrest between the Earthrealm and the magical Otherrealm .Already, I have learned a little more about a few of my favorite characters and enjoying the pace of the story-telling.

Summary

Mortal Kombat 1, besides the fate of the Krypt, is all I hoped for and far more. The graphics alone are leaps and bounds ahead of what we saw in 2019 and that’s just the tip of a deliciously gory iceberg (if that was somehow a thing).

Bold, brash and bloody, Mortal Kombat has proven once again why the franchise has survived three decades.