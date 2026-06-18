Wii-to-DS Link – Big Beach Sports

Big Beach Sports (2008) on Wii has a pointless communication feature with the Nintendo DS. When both systems are connected, the DS can be used to draw a face using the stylus on the touchscreen, then that face can be sent to the Wii and used on your sports playing characters. Which doesn’t make the game any more fun.

However, despite your art skills, your face will look hideous. Worst yet, there are some games, like Bocce ball, where your character’s face is never shown. The Geico gecko and Swatch ads don’t help either.