The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time (PC) Review

Oftentimes, a game will grab your attention purely because of its title, and The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of all Time absolutely falls into that category. Before even playing it, I honestly had no idea whether this was going to be a parody, a serious RPG, or complete nonsense.

After spending a little time with it, I’d say the answer was all of the above.

Developed by Coin Drop Games, this is a strange little indie RPG that mixes humor, self-awareness, and old-school design into something that feels intentionally awkward at times, but also surprisingly clever beneath the chaos. It certainly won’t be for everyone, but I ended up with a real appreciation for how weird it is.

A Game That Knows Exactly What It Is

Right away, The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of all Time sways heavily into parody. It pokes fun at classic RPG tropes constantly – dramatic heroes, mysterious prophecies, awkward dialog, overly serious narration – all while somehow functioning as a genuine RPG underneath all the jokes. That balancing act actually works better than I expected.

A lot of parody games rely entirely on humor and forget to make the actual gameplay fun and enjoyable, but there’s still a proper adventure holding everything together. You explore towns, fight enemies, level up, complete quests and slowly uncover the bizarre world you’ve found yourself in.

The writing is probably its biggest selling point. Some jokes miss the mark, but when the humor lands, it lands on the nose. There’s a very internet-brain kind of energy to it – self-aware without becoming completely unbearable.

Thankfully, it usually avoids trying too hard.

Old-School – For Better, and For Worse

Gameplay-wise, this definitely feels inspired by classic RPGs from the SNES and PS1 era. Exploration is straightforward, combat is turn-based, and progression follows a fairly familiar RPG structure.

That nostalgia factor is part of the charm, but it can also create issues along the way.

There were moments where The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time intentionally feels clunky because it’s referencing older RPG design, and that line between the intentional jokes and the genuinely annoying quickly begins to blur. Menus occasionally feels awkward, movement can seem stiff, and some pacing issues drag certain sections out longer than needed.

Quite often, I honestly couldn’t tell whether The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of all Time was making fun of outdated mechanics or actually recreating them a little too accurately. Still, when things settle into a rhythm, it becomes surprisingly easy to get absorbed in.

Humor is the Star of the Show

What really kept me playing was the personality. Nearly every character feels strange in some way, and the game constantly throws weird dialog, random events, and unexpected moments at you.

It has confidence in its sense of humor, which helps a lot. Even when the joke doesn’t fully land, the game moves quickly enough that something else usually appears before things start to get stale.

There’s also a slightly chaotic feel to the writing that works in its favor. It never feels overly polished or corporate. Instead, it comes across like a group of developers making the exact kind of game they’ve always wanted to make without worrying too much about whether everyone would get it.

Summary

The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time is messy, weird, occasionally frustrating and pretty entertaining.

It’s the kind of game that clearly won’t connect with everyone, especially if you don’t enjoy self-aware humor or retro RPG design. However, if you’re will to roll with its strange energy, there’s a surprisingly charming little adventure to be found.

I went in expecting something gimmicky, but can away liking it far more than I thought I would.