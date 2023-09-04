Ride 5 Preview – Motorbike Franchise Goes Max Wrist

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

The Ride franchise has been the perfect happy medium between the unchallenging Rims Racing games and the notoriously difficult titles from the Moto GP catalog. By sitting right in the middle, Ride games perfectly weigh balance the difficulty making them the go-to games for many motorbike fans.

With the August 24 release date looming around the corner, I thought the time would be ideal to take a look at what we can expect from the long-awaited adrenaline-inducing title.

Ride 5 will Feature a Deeper Career Mode

Having seen the success of the overhauled career mode in Moto GP 23, the team at Milestone have followed their other franchise with an all new and improved career mode. The latest instalment will be played out in four separate chapters, as you battle it out against ten opponents in a variety of challenges. To add more depth to the previously banal career mode, Ride 5 will also be the debut for a new “Rivals” featurette that will see tempers flare as you find yourself your very own arch nemesis.

While there’s very little focus on the actual story mode, the Ride 5 career mode will follow a rags to riches premise, as you begin the game on the very bottom rung of the motorsports ladder and progress to international glory. There’s very little doubt that your rival will be out to do all they can to outwit, outlast and outride you.

Customization

The forthcoming Ride instalment will also be host to a bevy of customization options. A Race Creator mode will feature one place in which to customize just about everything there is to customize. From the usual suspects, such as leathers and bikes to fully fledged tournaments and biking events. Furthermore, stepping into the shiny shoes of the Race Director will allow you to write the rule book and create events to play with your friends.

Brave the Elements in Ride 5

Stepping up the gears, Milestone have added a touch of realism to Ride 5 in the form of Mother Nature. Test your mettle as you brave the elements and risk life and limb on the slippery tarmac to come out on top.

Being a biker, I can appreciate how much this will affect handling and balance. There’s nothing quite like the rain to throw a spanner into the works when out riding. Whether or not Milestone have offered us a realistic representation, only time will tell.

Ride 5 Release Date and Platforms

Ride 5 will be wheelying its way onto the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on August 24. Sadly, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will be left at the starting line, with no last-generation platforms on the horizon. PC gamers will be able to buy and download Ride 5 through Steam or the Epic Games store.

Alongside the base game, Milestone will be releasing a Special Edition that will include four new bikes and two DLC add-ons called Rebel and Far-East. Further details about these are unknown.

Ride 5 Summary

It seems that Milestone have pulled out all the stops for the latest franchise iteration. Being a huge fan of in-game customization, I can’t wait to get my teeth stuck into the many options on the cards. It’s a shame that the last generation consoles won’t be seeing Ride 5 but, on the other hand, this means that there would have been no need to look back.

All-in-all, Ride 5 is full of promise with in-depth customization options and shifting weather patterns. I can’t wait to see how the bikes handle in the rain and sleet.