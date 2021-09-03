Dying Light 2: Stay Human Preview

135 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Dying Light brought to the gaming world a fresh, parkour style and an interesting array of customizable weaponry. The combination made for a truly interesting experience that fans of the zombie genre welcomed with open arms.

Six years later and development studio, Techland is set to release Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Which is both a good title and pretty solid advice.

Dying Light 2 – The Premise

Dying Light 2 is to be set 20 years after the apocalypse and 15 years after the events of the first game. Playing as a brand new protagonist, Aiden Caldwell, as he battles his way through the undead hordes in a bid to reunite with his long-lost sister, Mia.

By the looks of things, Aiden and Mia were born into a world devoid of ‘freakers’. Experimented on as children, the two are separated when a fire breaks out at the facility. During the disaster he and his sister are lost and unable to find each other and leaving her behing has led Aiden to live a guilt-ridden life since. It’s now 2036 and our protagonist has happened upon a clue that may well lead to the location of his estranged sibling.

Will Aiden and Mia ever be reunited? Will Aiden ever be able to rid himself of the innate guilt he has been ridden with throughout his life? Only time will tell.

‘The City’ is Host to Factions

I can only imagine the head-scratching that went on behind closed doors before the developers settled on calling the new world ‘The City’, but that’s where we are. The City, this time around, is four times larger than what we saw in the first game – and also host to a number of factions. Here’s a breakdown:

Peacekeepers: The Peacekeepers are a group of former soldiers that use their military standing in an attempt to enforce some sort of law and order within The City. These are the good guys, but we can’t help feeling that there will be some sort of a misunderstanding that will lead to game-wide conflict with them.

Renagades: These are a motley crew of ex-prisoners that strive to cause mayhem within The City by any means necessary. We imagine these to be the main enemies (aside from the undead, of course) and to play a large part in stopping you acheiving your goal.

Survivors: As the name suggests, the Survivors are just people trying to .. well….. survive. These are the folk you will see building settlements, farming and making the best of the nightmare they live in. To hazard a guess, I would say the settlements that these guys have built will be the safehouses where you can rest, store items and trade.

Bandits: We guess that the Bandits will follow a similar vein to the Renegades. These guys will get by by looting, robbing and salvaging from the post-apocolyptic city.

Choices will Play an Important Part of Dying light 2: Stay Human

It has been revealed that the way Dying Light 2: Stay Human will play out will be heavily steered by the choices you make throughout the game. City alignment decisions will change the world around you, while story impacting decisions will alter the path the story takes.

Choices like these aren’t innovative but have been proven to immerse a player in the world and the story. We can’t wait to see this in play in a Dying Light setting.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be Lacking in Guns – Almost

Due to a lack of any real guns, Dying Light 2: Stay Human will force you to use your imagination and build your own weaponry or use what you can find in the world around you. We are told that this is to give the game a Dark Ages feel. Picture battle axes made from salvaged car parts, bows and arrows built from scrap and intimidating clubs made from iron rebar. This will give the game a far more authentic feel as modern weaponry would be obsolete in a zombie-riddled world.

With that being said, however, there will be one modern-day weapon available to you. This will come in the form of a primative shotgun and will probably only be any use to make space when crowded by the hordes. We imagine ammo will be hard to come by too, so use it wisely.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Summary

All the signs point to Dying Light 2: Stay Human shaping up to be miles ahead of the first game. The idea of factions, story-impacted decisons and dark ages weaponry in a Dying Light game has really piqued our interest. Techland have seemingly listened to what their players want and the result is going to be a vastly popular game that will keep you enthralled and immersed in the dynamic story.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is set to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on December the 7th of 2021.