Urban Jungle (PC) Review

From the creative minds at Kylyk Games and published by Assemble Entertainment, Urban Jungle is a brand new green-fingered simulation game that bathes the player in a wholesome light and draws on idyllic charm to create a real feel-good title, perfect to celebrate the dawning of Spring.

Turn Your Small Apartment into a Natural Retreat

As the title would suggest, Urban Jungle is a game in which you transform small, urban apartments into indoor Gardens of Eden.

Working with such small homes, however, means the player will need to utilize their space to ensure their plants will flourish and bloom in all their flowery glory.

With a green-thumbed protagonist at the helm, you wouldn’t be blamed for assuming your line of business would include watering and maintaining the plants. However, in Urban Jungle, you leave all the fussing and ferning (see what I did there?) over the plants to the customer. Leaving you solely with the tranquil (and surprisingly addictive) process of placing the plants in the perfect places to create the most aesthetically pleasing havens.

Urban Jungle is Designed to be Peaceful and Relaxing

Kylyk Games created Urban Jungle with relaxation and tranquility at the forefront of their minds. They have taken away any of the stresses in modern gaming by not using any high-pressure scenarios or even a time limit.

Urban Jungle is to be enjoyed at a pace of the player’s choosing. This allows for a peaceful experience and a real escape from the many woes of the real world.

The same can even be said about the heartening storyline that does a great job of keeping a steady and gentle pace by slowly unravelling as you progress through the game. There’s no twisting and turning narrative to keep track of, just a wholesome and warming story to enjoy.

It’s More Than Just Plants

While plants play a huge part in Urban Jungle, they aren’t the game’s sole focus. The primary goal is to achieve beauty from the bland. There are many different objects that you can interact with such as humidifiers, lamps and furniture.

There are no real objectives to lander to in Urban Jungle and no rules. Just relax, recrupriate from those hard days at work and create the perfect ambience suited to you.

Graphically Mellow

In a game that lays so much attention of creating spots of real beauty, it would negate the whole premise if the actual game didn’t deliver in the graphics department and, thankfully, Kylyk Games hasn’t rushed through this aspect of game development and instead deliver smooth graphics in calming pastel hues that add to the warmth and charm of the game.

System Requirements

Due to it’s simplicity, Urban Jungle doesn’t need a supercomputer to run. While still offering a charming aesthetic, it can still be ran from standard machines – a definite plus, in my view.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel i5-6400

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1060

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 1 GB available space

Summary

Urban Jungle would be an ideal choice for those looking to escape the drudges of day-to-day life into a world of beauty and relaxation.

With its pick-up-and-go approach to game play, along with the eradication of any stressful time restrains and high-pressue scenarios, Urban Jungle is the perfect safe haven to unwind in after a hard day.

Gentle, wholesome, relaxing and engaging – Urban Jungle has a thumbs-up from me.

If you're someone who likes to try before you buy, there's a short demo available on the Steam Store. With nothing to lose, it's certainly worth a try.