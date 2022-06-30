Neodori Forever (PC) Review

Full Review

Spending my childhood through the eighties and nineties was like winning the childhood-era lottery. Video game technology began to grow legs and, consequently, I spent the majority of my younger years enjoying what would today be called ‘retro classics’.

It’s because of this stage of my life that I’m on a constant hunt to relive my youth and bathe in the waters of nostalgia. Neodori Forever has become a firm favorite of mine recently due its retro graphical style and addictively ‘edge-of-your-seat’ gameplay mechanics.

Neodori Forever: Fun with Simplicity

Inspired by the iconic arcade title, Outrun, Neodori Forever is a high octane, fast and seriously addictive ride. While at first, some may feel the purposely aged graphics are an indication of a low-quality game, they couldn’t be further from the deliciously sentimental truth.

In reality, it’s the bare-bones approach and simple flair that shine throughout Neodori Forever that make the game stand out from the magnitude of generic racers we see under the ‘Indie’ banner today.

Neodori Forever Gameplay

Going back to what we consider to be the Golden Age of Gaming, the studio have been able to concentrate far less on pretty graphics and lighting effects and far more on what actually matters: fast, fluid and fun gameplay.

Keeping in with it’s Outrun inspiration, Neodori Forever plays out just like the old classic. With each level consisting of a long, open road, the aim of the game is to reach a distant checkpoint. However, unlike Outrun, Neodori Forever kicks it into fifth gear by adding a damage bar, coin, fuel and boost pick-ups and even the long arm of the law – the police.

Having to keep a constant eye on your gauges, adds an extra element to the arcade racer that takes the old, classic style and gives it a modern boost. While the police chases are pretty exciting when they happen, we couldn’t help but think they were a little too easy to escape and very short lived during the early stages of the game.

Neodori Forever Cars and Tracks

Neodori Forever features eleven different environments to race through and a whopping 25 different cars to drive. Collecting coins during your races can be spent on unlocking crates holding different vehicles that can be used on the track. Additionally, the game has a ‘Forever’ mode, in which you can take your car of choice on a never-ending journey through the eleven bright and colorful scenes. Thanks to the day and night switch, players will also have the choice on whether to play under the beating sun or the cover of night for that underground street racing feel.

Required Specifications to Play Neodori Forever

Thanks to its simplistic style, Neodori Forever is able to run on most computers. In fact, unless you’re running the game on a ZX Spectrum, the chances of your computer being compatible are highly likely. Here are the exact minimum specifications required to run Neodori Forever:

OS: Windows 10 Home Edition (64bit)

While we played the game on a keyboard, Neodori Forever is also control pad compatible.

Summary

If you’re wise enough to not judge a book by its cover, this game has so much to offer. From the fluid drifting mechanics to the vast choice of cars to unlock, Neodori Forever offers hours of high speed fun, bundled in with that much loved nostalgic charm of classic racers of yesteryear.

Neodori Forever is out now on Steam.