Mortal Kombat 1 Preview: A Gory Reboot

When fighting games are mentioned, the Mortal Kombat franchise is so often at the forefront of our minds. It was in 1992 that the bar-setting fighting series brought us the first game and little did we know that many more were to follow.

Now, over 30 years since the dawning of MK, a complete reboot of the franchise is in the pipe works and is set to be released in the coming months. With this in mind, we take a peek into the near-future and share all we know about the upcoming, creatively-titled Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1 Features Jean Claude Van Damme

With man mountain, Arnold Schwarzenegger having once stepped into the franchise as The Terminator, it’s evident that NetherRealm like an action hero. This is why it has come of little surprise that 90’s action hero, Jean Claude Van Damme will be joining the roster of Mortal Kombat 1.

Sadly, the muscle-man won’t have his own character but rather one unlocked and presented as a skin for Mortal Kombat‘s own, Johnny Cage. Unlocking the skin, however, will open up new move sets, finishers and fatalities that we can only assume will somehow relate to the Kickboxer actor. Despite him only coming in the form of a skin, we are still looking forward to roundhousing an enemy’s head off, or suchlike as the Muscles from Brussels himself.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Gameplay

Just like with any game with ‘Mortal Kombat’ in the title, Mortal Kombat 1 will not disappoint. With four years since the last Mortal Kombat game hit the shelves, it’s safe to expect something along the same lines Mortal Kombat XI – with classic moves and complex combo chains. However, the 2019 title was made for the last generation of consoles, so expect even more fluidity, improved graphics and faster loading times as the franchise steps up to the 9th generation of consoles.

Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo Fighting System

In order to bring a whole separate roster into Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm have introduced the Kameo system. This means that you will be able to have a classic fighter have your back during fights. By just hitting one button, your chosen fighter will jump into action and land devastating attacks on your foe(s). Furthermore, the list of characters available for this system features many names from the days of yore, such as Goro, Kung Lao and Cyrax, Here is a complete list of Kameo fighters:

Cyrax

Darrius

Frost

Ferra

Goro

Khameleon

Johnny Cage

Jackson “Jax” Briggs

Kano

Kung Lao

Mavado

Sareena

Sektor

Scorpion

Sonya Blade

Stryker

Sub-Zero

Tremor

Not only will your chosen accomplice be able to help out during your fight, they will also be able to team up with you to deliver stomach-churning dual fatalities. Those worried about the inevitable button-spamming that would usually come with this kind of system, fear not, Kameo input will be determined by a meter that will need to be filled before calling in the Calvery.

The Mortal Kombat 1 Roster – Choose Your Fighter

While introducing only a handful of new characters to the roster at first seems disappointing, it does leave more room for the return of some of the fan favorites that have appeared throughout the years. Here is a complete list of all the confirmed fighters for Mortal Kombat 1:

Ashrah

Baraka

Ermac -DLC

Homelander -DLC

Havik

Johnny Cage

Kenshi

Kitana

Kung Lao

Li Mei

Liu Kang

Mileena

Omni-Man – DLC

Peacemaker – DLC

Quan Chi – DLC

Raiden

Rain

Reptile

Scorpion

Shang Tsung (pre-order exclusive)

Smoke

Sub-Zero

Tanya

Takeda Takahashi – DLC

Mortal Kombat 1 – Summary

With a confirmed release date of September 19, we wait with bated breath for this promising title to land. The new Kameo system seems interesting but we will have to wait to get our hands on it before all will be revealed. If you can’t wait until the 19th, those pre-ordering the Kollector’s Edition will be treated to early access on September 14.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on Xbox Series S|X, PC, and PlayStation 5. Bring on the gore!