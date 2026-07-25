A Game About Penguins has free prologue

A Game About Penguins, a charming title with online co-op for up to 12 players, launches on PC on August 10. This sandbox game combines a snowy penguin world with a variety of fun activities, including fishing, snowball fights, and ice skating. The game will also come to PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S later. A free prologue, A Game About Penguins: First Catch, has been available on PC since July 22.

A Game About Penguins is the work of independent studio CO’s Entertainment from Turkey. Ultimate Games S.A. is the publisher.

Penguins Take Over PC Soon

A Game About Penguins is a relaxing sandbox game that can be played solo or in online co-op with up to 12 players at once. Players take on the role of adorable penguins living in a world full of snow and ice.

The title lets players discover new areas and take part in various mini-games and other fun activities. Penguins can fish, climb, throw snowballs, swim, play chess, and slide across the ice, among other things.

A Game About Penguins offers extensive customization options for outfits, hats, and accessories. Notably, co-op mode also allows players to meet up and interact in extra ways, such as gathering around a shared campfire.

Free Prologue for A Game About Penguins Available Now

The free prologue has been available on Steam since July 22. In A Game About Penguins: First Catch, players can try out all the core mechanics, along with some of the mini-games and penguin customization options. Like the full version, the prologue offers online co-op for up to 12 players.

Character upgrades in the prologue are capped at level 3. The full game also includes more NPCs, more items, and a whole load of new content.

A Game About Penguins – Key Features:

-A cozy game with adorable penguins

-Relaxing and fun gameplay

-Many types of activities and mini-games

-Plenty of penguin customization options

-Online co-op for up to 12 players

The full version of A Game About Penguins launches on PC on August 10, 2026. The game will also come to PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S at a later date.