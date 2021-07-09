Tales of Arise Preview

90 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Being the 17th game in the long-running ‘Tales of (This, That, The Other)’, the franchise will not be without its loyal fans and devout players. Having first promised a release date in 2020, Tales of Arise was pushed back due to the pandemic. Publishers, Bandai Namcom have finally landed us with a release date this September.

Veterans of the JPRG will welcome the news that producer, Yusuke Tomizawa, is eager to show long-time fans that they know which elements of the series are important to their gaming experience. Not only does this show consumer loyalty, but it also promises to revisit characters, worlds or even battle-tested mechanics from games past; what better way to keep a loyal fan happy?

Tales of Arise will be Available on Consoles

In a bold and controversial move, it has also been announced that Tales of Arise will be finally coming to consoles. What’s promised is 4k @ 60FPS but whether this is set to be the same for PC gamers is yet to be seen. The move will open up the long-loved series to a magnitude of gamers that have previously only been able to watch in quiet despair from the side-line.

The Nitty Gritty of Tales of Arise – Combat

With gaming technology improving at the rate it does, opportunities have been opened up for developers throughout the world of game development. The most obvious here being speed. With turbo-charged gaming systems, Tales of Arise will feature a far quicker pace-of-combat, as confirmed by Mr. T during a recent interview.

Aside from the speed factor that will go to endlessly improve our collective experience, the combat mechanic is to heavily focus on dodging attacking enemies. Your newfound speed and skills of dodge, the combat experience only needs one more thing, right? Special attacks!

During the earlier mentioned interview, the famed producer let slide that there will be ‘boost’ and ‘boost strike’ attacks, which are clearly special abilities. MyGamer are holding the hope that Tales of Arise could even feature co-op special attacks; these always exude awesomeness and are never without a cool animation to top off the salvia-inducing cake.

The Story of Arise

The details of the storyline surrounding Tales of Arise are vague at the minute, but it’s without a doubt that the story will be deep, intricate, magical and feature twists and turns a-plenty. The basic gist of things is that two heroes (our protagonists, no doubt), Alphen and Shionne, both have a dream of shaping their futures for the good and changing their sorrowful fates. The twist is that our two friends are from different sides of a long war between two planets.

The planets, Rena and Dharna have been in conflict for three hundred years. In this war, however, it is clear who the aggressors are. Dharna, sadly, are the long-suffering planet, constantly being pillaged by their neighbors. With their resources in short supply and the promise of a bleak future, Dhana is still refusing to lay down their arms and surrender their war-torn, battle-scarred, planet. And, you’ve guessed it, dear reader, it’s our intergalactic Romeo and Juliet that are to make a brighter future for all.

Summary

The stunning graphics shown in the trailer are akin to the proverbial carrot on a stick to many gamers today and there’s certainly ample graphical showmanship to bear witness to during the many hours that this game will span. With an introduction of a new combat mechanic, the franchise will remain fresh and accessible for console gamers. Tales of Arise is promised to be the biggest, the fastest, and the best title yet, a true showcase of the powers of modern technology.

Tales of Arise will be arriving on all current-generation platforms this September.