Chivalry 2 Preview

Fear not, dear reader, this isn’t a game about opening doors for the ladies or even giving up your seat on the bus for the fairer sex; Chivalry 2 is about blood-filled epic battles, set in a time when knights roamed the lands and fair maidens awaited in towers to be rescued by them. Chivalry 2 is going to be a beautiful carnage encompassed in the world of medieval mayhem. So, don thy armor and saddle thy steed; for it is time to bravely venture forth unto the sprawling battlefields and conquer your sworn enemies.

Medieval Madness

Chivalry 2 sees the iconic era brought to life by the original game’s studio, Tom Banner Studios. Expect to be met with the merciless war that’s synonymous with the infamous era as you prepare for battle amidst the iconic sounds of clashing swords; through volleys of flaming arrows and scenes of violence, blood, guts, and death as you fight for your life and lay siege to castles around the world.

If like me, you’re a fan of the medieval era, then Chivalry 2 is going to be the perfect game for you when it releases on all major platforms on the 8th of June. With its predecessor making its mark way back in 2012, the first Chivalry game garnered a cult-like following and earned the game iconic status, setting the bar for any medieval-based game to come. With the original title kicking up such a storm on the gaming scene; I’m more than excited to see Chivalry brought into the current day. With the technological leaps we have made in the interim, I’m confident that this is going to be one hell of a game. After all, TBS has already defined the genre.

Cinematic Carnage with Vast Battles

With up to 64-players in any one game, Chivalry 2 is going to be a delightful medley of chaos, guts, gore, and clashing swords. These vast battles will go a long way to giving you an authentic experience as you hack, slash, gouge and stab your way through hordes of human-controlled enemies in a heroic bid to complete objectives and turn the tides of battle in your favor.

Chivalry 2 will Allow you to be your own Hero

Enhanced player expression brings to Chivalry 2 an eclectic range of different battle cries you can roar across the battlefield. Moreover, the customization option for your characters is promised to be deep, intricate and to allow for your own creative expression and style as opposed to a handful of different faces and clothes. March into battle in your own perfect style.

Combat

The most important factor of a slasher game is, of course, the combat. By watching the combat trailer above, you will see that Tom Banner Studios has left no stone unturned when it comes to the combat mechanics. The core combat techniques are hack, slash, overhead, and stab and the player will be able to chain these techniques together to make combos. Furthermore, parrying, blocking, ducking, and swaying will ensure you stay in one piece on the uncompromising battlefields of Chivalry 2. Players will also be able to throw any weapon or object they can find; allowing for great comedic moments such as chickens on fire being used as missiles. The fluidity of the combat is shaping up to make for a tirelessly fun and realistic experience; with swordplay inspired by some of the greatest battles in movie history; we are looking forwards to getting stuck right in.

Chivalry 2 will be opening the battlefields up for gamers all over the world between May 27 and June 21; so be sure to jump into the Chivalry 2 open beta and get a taste of the glorious action. Tom Banner Studios have set a release date of June 8 and has announced it will be available on all available consoles, and PC, of course.

Summary

Having a huge interest in the medieval era makes this the game I have been waiting for since 2012. If TBS sticks to the general concepts of the first game then there is every reason for Chivalry 2 to be a resounding success. Done right, this will be an exhilaratingly realistic, and endlessly fun title. However, if they fail to hit the mark then there’s a lot that can go wrong with such an intricate battle system. Hopefully, the up-and-coming open beta will do the job intended and allow for the developers to iron out any bugs. Get ready for all-out carnage this June.