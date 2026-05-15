Kingdom Loop (PC) Review

Developed by ROOT GAMES, Kingdom Loop is a roguelite strategy title that clearly borrows (steals?) ideas from the vastly popular Loop Hero. From the moment I started playing, it was clear what that it was going for the same addictive, looping structure of it’s source of inspiration, but with a few added systems layered on top.

The problem is, while it copies the structure, it doesn’t quite capture that particular title popular in the first place.

Loop a Familiar Loop

At its core, Kingdom Loop revolves around guiding a hero around a circular path, placing tiles, building up your kingdom, and preparing for increasingly tough encounters.

You collect cards, place terrain, gather resources, and slowly build up and army to survive each loop.

On paper, it’s a solid setup. It’s the kind of system that should be easy to get into but hard to put down. And to be fair, for the first hour or so, I was stuck right into it. There’s something satisfying about watching your path evolve and seeing your build slowly taking shape. However, this feeling doesn’t last.

More Systems, Less Impact

One of the main differences here is the addition of kingdom management and turn-based combat. Instead of everything feeling like a natural loop, it begins to feel disjointed. Each system works on its own, but together they don’t really form anything that offers much in the way of satisfaction.

I waited a while for everything to “click” – but it never really did.

Shallow Deckbuilding System

Cards play a big role here. You build a deck that determines what tiles and options you’ll have during each run, adding new ones as you progress. It’s a good idea but it feels a little underdeveloped.

There are combinations to experiment with, but they never feel particularly exciting or game-changing. Instead of creating powerful or unique builds, it often feels like you’re just slightly adjusting the same setup over and over.

Runs start to blur together pretty early on, and once that happens, the motivation to keep going rapidly dwindles.

The Combat Really Applies the Brakes on Kingdom Loop

Combat is presented in the form of turn-based battles, where positioning and unit choice really matter.

Again, this sounds great on paper. In reality, it just drags the pacing right down.

Instead of quick, satisfying encounters, fights feel like something you have to get through rather than something to look forward to. They don’t have enough depth to be engaging long-term, but the also aren’t fast enough to not become a hinderance.

A Distinct Lack of Identity Lets the Side Down

This is probably the main issue at hand. Kingdom Loop just doesn’t feel like its own game.

Everything about it – the loop structure, the tile placement, the gradual build-up – feels heavily inspired by earlier titles. And while there are a handful of differences, they don’t go far enough to make it stand out.

Even the overall progression feels familiar: get stronger, go further, repeat. But without that addictive pull or sense of discovery, it just ends up feeling like a Temu edition of a game you’ve already played.

It’s not terrible, just not memorable enough to leave its mark.

Summary

Kingdom Loop isn’t necessarily a bad game – it functions, and there are moments you can see the ideas come to life. However, it never quite reaches that level where it becomes genuinely engaging.

For me, it felt too much like a poor man’s Loop Hero. The structure is there, but the execution isn’t strong enough to back it up. The added systems don’t do anything to enhance the experience, but rather make it feel slower and more fragmented.

There’s potential to be found here, but it feels undercooked and way too familiar.