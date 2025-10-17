Gumball in Trick or Treat Land (PC) Preview

Developed by Cartoon Network Games, Gumball in Trick or Treat Land attempts to rekindle the quirky charm of the TV series through a nostalgic platforming extravaganza that feels as though it’s come straight out of the late 1990s. It’s bright, it’s bouncy, and it’s unapologetically chaotic – but somewhere between the sugar rush and intermittent screen flashes, it starts to feel more like an exhibition in a museum than a modern-day title.

For Better or Worse: Gumball in Trick ‘n’ Treat Land Took Me Back to a Golder Era

The game opens with Gumball and Darwin donning their Halloween costumes and preparing for an all-night candy chase through Elmore. It’s a simple, fun setup that instantly taps into childhood memories of sticky fingers, candy corn, and sugar highs. The first few minutes deliver exactly what you would expect – cheerful backdrops, simple objectives, and a steady drip of nostalgic one-liners that will make longtime fans grin from ear-to-ear.

Gumball in Trick-n-Treat Land was originally developed as a Gameboy Color game but will also see a Steam release. The developer has plans on releasing this game as a physical GBC cart when the time comes in 2026.

Gumball in Trick or Treat Land is Often More “Trick” Than Treat

Gumball in Trick or Treat Land is a traditional 3D adventure title at heart, complete with light puzzle-solving, item collecting and a rotating cast of familiar faces all work together to create all the genre staples. The controls are responsive enough, but the pacing – that eternal nemesis of classic adventures – occasionally lacks. More than once I found myself wandering the lands in circles, trying to figure out which resident of Elmore needed what in order for me to progress further into the game.

The puzzles found in Elmore are simple enough to grasp but seldom provide that sense of achievement that a little need for cryptic thinking would solve. It’s not that the mechanics are broken, because they’re not; they just feel a little dated, the kind you’ve seen a dozen times before. Even the quest structures are predictable, and after the first half hour or so, I could practically play it on autopilot.

However, there’s something oddly comforting about is simplicity. It reminded me of the games I grew up on – where objectives were clear, stories were bite-sized and adventure meant talking to everyone until something new happened. Still, nostalgia can only carry a game so far before you want to step back into the here and now of gaming.

A Feast for the Eyes, if Nothing Else

Visually, Gumball in Trick or Treat Land deserves some applause. The environments are adorned with vibrant Halloween charm in the 8-bit GBC style that the game designs itself around with flickering lanterns, leaf strewn streets and enough pumpkins to make even Jack Skellington jealous. The art direction hits the nail on the head with its bygone aesthetic and the characters are true and faithful to the show’s style.

The soundtrack – while somewhat repetitive – also delivers, bouncing between jazzy, uplifting tunes to the eerie and whimsical scores. It perfectly fits the Halloween theme without ever taking itself too seriously. It’s just a shame the gameplay doesn’t quite live up to this.

Summary

Gumball in Trick or Treat Land is a love letter to old-school adventure gaming wrapped up nicely with a Halloween bow. It’s charming, cheerful, and occasionally frustrating – all too much like the holiday it celebrates.

The final release is currently scheduled for 2026 on Gameboy Color and Steam.