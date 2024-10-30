EA FC 25 (PC) Review: The New-Look Soccer Franchise Steps Up it’s Game

EA FC 25 is finally here and marks the start of new paths!

When the EA and FIFA partnership met a bitter end, the development giants carried on regardless by giving the hugely popular franchise a brand new name: EA FC. For some, the end of the long-standing collaboration marked the demise of a beloved era of soccer gaming and trepidation was quick to set in. However, from the ashes a phoenix arose.

EA FC 24 was the answer to prayers, the world over, as the game adopted the familiar tones of the previously doomed FIFA games. Losing only the rights to include a World Cup tournament once every four years, EA rolled out more of the same, much to the delight of the FIFA enthusiasts.

Alas, despite giving the fans what they were hoping for, a portion of the fanbase (myself included) felt that what the games really needed was a little change; something different to give the titles a new lease of life. It’s all well and good stepping into those comfy slippers but, in my opinion, the games were beginning to stagnate. Every new release seemed to be a reskinned version of its predecessor, with the only changes being a shiny new menu and a fresh soundtrack – even the commentary has been identical, for as far back as I can remember.

EA FC 25 stands as the perfect middle ground between the two sets of adoring fans. It follows the esteemed traditional format but treads the line with a host of new features and a slightly different feel to how the game plays.

Volta Steps Aside for Rush Mode

Hailing from 2020, Volta was always the go-to mode for the busier gamer that wanted some quick soccer action, but also drew in the crowds made of those looking for something a little different. EA FC 25 marks the end of this quirky game mode and have instead introduced something they have aptly named Rush.

As the name suggests, Rush is a pacey five-a-side mode that lasts for just over half the time of a normal game at seven minutes. The pitch is a lot smaller and the game streamlined, resulting in an enjoyable way to play EA FC 25. Despite finding this mode somewhat fun, I was less than impressed that I had to start my manager career playing three matches of Rush with my youth team when I just wanted to get into some good old-fashioned soccer carnage.

Ultimate Draft is no Longer so Ultimate

Ultimate Draft was one of the elements of FIFA Ultimate Team (or FUT, to its friends) that I found the most enjoyment in. Starting with a blank slate, we were given the task of selecting one of five players for each of the positions on our teams. It was in Ultimate Draft that we were given the treat of playing with some of the greatest soccer stars to ever grace the sport.

Starting with my fresh team of lowly players, I was looking forward to revealing my all-star team of seasoned veterans of soccer. So, imagine my disappointment that I was dished out a selection of low-rated players that I had never heard of (aside form an 85-rated Crouch, of course).

I thought that the Ultimate Draft mode would have been my opportunity to have played with some great names early on and discovered what it would be like when I built my own ideal team when I was able. However, it seems, the mode has instead been down-graded into a shadow of its beautiful self.

Summary

EA FC 25 has managed to introduce fresh ideas into the franchise without taking away too much of the familiarity many have come to love. For the first time in years, it finally feels like EA have delivered a game that stands out from its cookie-cutter processors and marks the eventual start of innovation.