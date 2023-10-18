Trianga’s Project: Battle Splash 2.0 (PC) Review

Developed and published by Dranya Studio, Trianga’s Project: Battle Splash 2.0 offers a unique take on the merciless and blood soaked arenas of traditional shooters and opens up the multiplayer FPS genre for all of the family.

With it’s family-friendly twist and anime-style characters, there’s an abundance of gamers out there that would jump through proverbial hoops to play it. Thankfully, with a price tag of just one lowly dollar, they won’t need to break the bank or sell a kidney to enjoy the game.

There’s Family Fun to be Had in Trianga’s Project: Battle Splash 2.0

We all have fond memories of epic water fights under a Summer sun and – in case the name never gave it away – Battle Splash 2.0 takes a leaf from these shared memories and brings them to life in the form of epic, large scale carnage of the non-lethal kind.

It’s a simple, wholesome and fun take on the usual gratuitous violence and hails of bullets that bring a little more family-friendly action into the multiplayer arena shooter genre. Granted, we have seen PG-13 shooters before with, of course, the likes of Plants vs Zombies and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. There is, however, a distinct lack of such games, so it’s always nice to see when when one is released.

Trianga’s Project: Battle Splash 2.0 and it’s Anime Vibes

As I mentioned earlier, Trianga’s Project: Battle Splash 2.0 goes pretty heavy on its anime vibes. While there’s a whole market that would appreciate this, I somehow just don’t feel that it gels with the game. Maybe this is because I’m not a fan of the scene, or that I subconsciously associate the characters with some of the ridiculously overboard JPRGs I have played over the years; either way, they lack any real originality or display of creativity.

Trianga’s Project: Battle Splash 2.0 – Gameplay

I always like to give credit where credit is due, and I’d like to take this opportunity to give Drayna Studio and their associated developers a hearty pat on the back. Water is famously difficult to work with when designing video games but they have made a game that relies on the fluid physics of H20.

Anyway, I digress, Battle Splash 2.0 is also designed with simplicity in mind. Coupled with the lack of real guns, blood and guts; this makes the game a perfect starting platform for beginners of all ages. Even the least seasoned of gamers should quickly get to grips with the simple controls and gameplay in a matter of no time.

Helpfully, Battle Splash 2.0 also offers a tutorial that covers all of the basics. While I would recommended this to genre rookies, it really isn’t necessary if you’re not a newcomer. The controls are by no means complicated and are identical to most other shooters.

The Weapons of Trianga’s Project: Battle Splash 2.0

Again, Drayna Studio have purposely kept things simple when it comes to the arsenal. You can buy a small selection of water-based weapons at any time and choose from a water balloon bazooka, for spread damage; a water pistol, for short-to-medium distance combat; water balloons and a water-shooting sniper rifle, for those long distance money shots. Each of these weapons can be upgraded at any time, to the maximum of three times.

Trianga’s Project: Battle Splash 2.0 – Summary

For the sake of $1, Trianga’s Project: Battle Splash 2.0 will give you a lot of bang for your quite literal buck. An ideal game for the younger generation and children, but will keep even the most seasoned gamer on their toes with some of the vs AI modes.

Good, harmless and wholesome fun all around.