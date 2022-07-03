Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Xbox One) Review

by Michael P Cleworth on July 3, 2022
Full Review

Mediatonic set a high bar for future ‘party games’ when Fall Guys hit the PlayStation and PC way back in August of 2020. After users of these platforms enjoyed the madcap mayhem of the game for a whole two years, Fall Guys finally came to the Xbox consoles on the 23rd of June this year (2022).

The Welcome Variety of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

If there’s one thing that could have made Fall Guys a dull affair, it would be a lack of variety leading to a stale experience. Thankfully, Mediatonic pre-empted this looming threat and heavily seasoned the game with lashings of assortment sauce.

With over fifty different games to crammed into the game, the UK-based studio blitzed into mainstream titles with all guns blazing. Split into four categories, the fun-filled games comprise of races, survival games, hunt and team. With so many levels, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout holds appeal for hours on end.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Review

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Gameplay

Of course, such a mixed medley of courses to traverse would be about as useful as an ashtray on a motorcycle if there’s no fun to be had, and fun is something Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has in abundance.

R 17

The trending party game offers huge sixty-player battles over the four categories. Starting out with a race, the unqualifying players are knocked out after each round, before the game progresses to the next level. With the contestant list slowly whittling itself down, the final fast approaches. The final is an every-man-for-himself knockout stage, with the last player standing taking the crown and winning the game – exciting stuff.

The games themselves each offer up a new brand of fun with each passing level. Yes, there are a few bad apples in the mix, but they mostly shine (and taste delicious). It also helps that they are all relatively short, making the overall game a speedy process (meaning you can play even more games – woohoo).

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Review

Alas, the Annoying side of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Like with most games nearing perfection, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has one annoyance that ruins the game to a point where people have stopped playing it – griefers. The game is full of pointlessly disruptive players that like nothing more than throwing away their chances of qualifying to stand at the finish line and grab other players to stop them finishing on time.

It’s a completely pointless act and one that has broken the game for so many players. Since playing on the PlayStation when the game was first released, it does, however, seem that they have at least taken steps to prevent it. Now, when a player grabs you, you can punch him/her to escape. We’re pretty sure this wasn’t possible on the earlier release, so at least it seems the issue has been recognized.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Review

Customization Options Galore

If there’s one thing we love in a game of this sort, it’s character customization. With an ever-growing collection of colors, patterns, suits and faces, you can have your Fall Guy looking sharp and dressed for action in no time. Playing the game unlocks further options and seasonal bonus costumes are commonplace.

Summary

Despite the childish charms of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, fun is there to be had for gamers of all ages. Furthermore, the abundance of different levels and character customization options keeps the game fresh and interesting to play.

Thanks to the recent release, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is free to play across all current and last generation platforms. So, if you’re a fan of fun, mayhem and harmless addiction, you really can’t go wrong.

