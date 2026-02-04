Exotica 2: Pet Shop Simulator (PC) Review

Developed by Konrol Game, Exotica 2: Pet Shop Simulator is exactly what it says on the tin – a pet shop sim where you get to run, customize, and (hopefully) thrive in your very own animal emporium. Playing on PC, I felt it to be the kind of game that pulls you in with cute visuals and the promise of endless pet-related chaos, and mostly, it delivers a genuinely pleasant time. However, it’s also a bit that feels a little bit like a “comfortable middle” – not quite simple, but it’s not going to leave you perplexed too much either. It’s enjoyable, even if it does sometimes fail to surprise.

Welcome to Exotica

When you first load up Exotica 2: Pet Shop Simulator, you’re greeted by this vibrant world full of fluff; feathers; and, indeed, scales. The animals are undeniably cute, and walking into the shop for the first time and seeing the cages, displays, and tanks waiting to be filled gives you a good “fresh start” feeling. The visuals are right and colorful without being overdone, and there’s a genuine sense of personality in how the shop presents itself.

One thing that does stand out immediately is how relaxed the whole experience feels. There’s no looming timer forcing you to rush around, and no harsh penalties for slow progress. Instead, you’re encouraged to build at your own pace, pick up customers as they come, and slowly grow your reputation. It’s not often that a game about responsibilities manages to feel this laid-back, and that’s a huge part of Exotica 2’s charm.

Running the Shop

The core loop of Exotica 2: Pet Shop Simulator is straightforward: you buy animals, care for them, set up displays and sell to customers while steadily expanding your offerings. There’s a surprising amount of depth here without ever tipping into the territory of the overwhelming. With different species, feeders, accessories, and habitat upgrades to juggle, you’ll find yourself regularly adjusting enclosures to make sure everything stays clean, appealing to customers, and in good health.

However, the lack of early direction can leave you scratching your head at first. There’s very little hand-holding, with the minimalist tutorials, and a lot of your learning comes through trial and error. For some players that’ll be the part of the fun – the sense of figuring things out while you play – but if you like structured goals and clear guidance, it might feel a little messy in the early stages.

Customization and Personality

Where Exotica 2: Pet Shop Simulator really starts to feel like your own creation is in its customization options. From rearranging shop layouts to choosing which animals to feature the most, you quickly find yourself caring about how your shop looks and feels. There’s a pleasant satisfaction in turning what was once a tiny starter space into a bustling pet paradise.

Some Minor Hiccups of Exotica 2: Pet Shop Simulator

Nothing here is truly broken, but there are a few rough edges. The menus can feel a little clunky at times, and swapping items around can require more clicks than you’d expect. There’s also a lingering sense that, after a few hours, the gameplay loop will settle into a steady pattern – enjoyable, but wholly predictable. For players who crave constant surprises and/or deep mechanics, it might feel a little light after a while.

Still, these are small grumbles. The foundation is solid, and the overall experience is consistently positive.

Summary

Exotica 2: Pet Shop Simulator won’t reinvent the wheel, but it does a great job of making pet shop management feel rewarding and genuinely enjoyable. It’s the kind of game that welcomes you at your own pace, gives you plenty to play with, and never rushes you toward the next task.

If you love animals, enjoy laid-back sims, or just fancy a few hours building up your very own zoo of household pets, this one’s a solid pick.