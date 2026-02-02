Disco Simulator (XSX) Review

Developed by Games Incubator, Disco Simulator sets out to put you in charge of a bustling disco venue, tasking you with keeping the lights on, the drinks flowing, and the customers happy. On paper, it’s a straightforward management sim with a flashy theme. In practice, it’s a mixed bag, offering moments of mild satisfaction wrapped up in systems that often feel more awkward than engaging.

The Dated Mechanics Of Disco Simulator

One of the first things that stood out to me was how static the disco feels as a space. While everything is laid out clearly and easy (if not a little awkward) to navigate, the environment never quite sells the illusion of a living, breathing nightclub. Areas feel fixed and rigid, with very little sense of natural movement or flow between them.

Visually, it ticks the expected boxes with flashing lights, packed dancefloors and clusters of guests, however, it feels a little too orderly. Instead of chaotic nightlife energy, the venue often comes across as controlled and predictable, which more than dulls the atmosphere. It does the job mechanically, but it lacks the “va va voom” to really pull you in.

Thrown In at the Deep End

Disco Simulator makes very little effort to explain itself. Instructions are sparse, and many systems are left for you to figure out through trial, error, and patience. While some players may enjoy discovering things at their own pace, the lack of guidance often leads to unnecessary confusion rather than rewarding experimentation.

Menus don’t help matters either. The feel clunky and unintuitive, with important options buried away behind awkward navigation. Furthermore, when things start to go wrong (as they so often do) bouncing between menus to amend things after a night’s business can quickly become frustrating.

Micromanaging the Madness

A core part of the experience involves dealing with incidents around the disco, from unhappy customers to situations that threaten to derail the night entirely. However, one design choice constantly pulled me from the experience: you have to manually assign staff to deal with every single incident.

In theory, this gives you control. In reality, however, it feels unnatural and needles. Staff will happily stand around doing nothing while problems escalate unless you specifically tell them where to go. Furthermore, it undermines the idea of running a venue with competent employees, turning management into constant babysitting rather than oversight.

Mini-Games That Miss the Mark

Scattered throughout the game are mini-games that are supposed to break up the management loop, but sadly, they’re some of the weakest parts of the experience. Mixing drinks, for example, is little more than clicking on ingredients in the correct order. There’s no timing, no challenge, and very little satisfaction.

However, the rewards tied to these mini-games suggest they’re meant to feel meaningful, which only highlights how shallow they actually are. They quickly become chores rather than highlights, and I found myself wishing the game would either expand on them properly or remove them altogether.

The Music Does the Heavy Lifting

One area where Disco Simulator does manage to shine is its soundtrack. The dance music is genuinely good and does a lot of work propping up the atmosphere. Even when the gameplay systems are grating, the audio helps sell the fantasy of a club that people want to be in.

Furthermore, the soundtrack gives the game a sense of identity it otherwise struggles to keep up. Without it, the experience would feel flat and forgettable.

Summary

Disco Simulator has an appealing idea at its core, but it struggles with execution. The dated layout, awkward menus, uninspiring mini-games, and overly manual staff management all hold it back. However, the solid soundtrack and occasional moments of order admist the chaos offer glimpses of what it could have been.

If you’re patient and don’t mind clunky systems, there’s some mild enjoyment to be found here. Just don’t expect a deep or especially polished management sim.