God of Weapons (XSX) Review

Developed by Archmage Games Studio, God of Weapons is a new addition to the roguelike dungeon crawler genre with one goal alone: get to the top or die trying. Full disclosure: you’re likely to die trying, a lot.

Despite it’s name, God of Weapons is less “sword swinging deity” and more “dodgy bloke with a suitcase full of throwing stars and the like, yet somehow this works in the game’s favor.

God of Weapons Gameplay

The actual gameplay revolves around auto-battling wave upon wave of murderous foes while you dart around the map like a frog on cocaine while trying to avoid dying a horrible death along the way. Like the 2021 trending game, Vampire Survivors, your character in God of Weapons attacks automatically, leaving you free to lay your focus on positioning, dodging and looking like a badass while your weapons do the heavy lifting.

However, God of Weapons shines bright, especially in-between waves where good loadout management is the key to success.

A True Suitcase Warrior will Prevail

One of my favorite aspects of God of Weapons is how your weapons and gear are stored in what amounts to a suitcase. You’re given a limited inventory grid and every item takes up a specific number of squares of differing shapes (à la Dayz and Resident Evil). Your job is to make it all fit byt trust me when I say that this is more fun than it sounds.

Furthermore, some items grant bonuses based on what they’re placed next to. Gamers of a certain age will be able to fall back on all those hours of Tetris, all those years ago as you constantly rearrange your inventory before each and every run. It’s part logic puzzle, part hoarding sim, but somehow it’s one of the most satisfying parts of the game.

God of Weapons Looks Clean and Plays Smoothly

Visually, the game takes a contemporarily minimalist approach. It’s clean, readable and 100% distraction-free; exactly what you want in a roguelike where situational awareness can mean the difference between victory and a swift boot up the ass, sending you back to the main menu. The animations are punchy, enemy swarms are suitably overwhelming and it never feels cluttered.

However, the audio is nothing to write home about. It’s not that it’s bad, but after a few runs it will blend into the background and you’ll forget that it’s playing. Still, it does the job intended.

Progression Done Right

Each failed attempt rewards you with currency that can be spent on unlocking new classes, weapons, and passive boosts. It’s a tried-and-tested formula, but it’s executed well here. Furthermore, there’s enough class variety to encourage experimentation, with each playstyle offering a slightly different flavor of chaos — whether you’re into speed, brute strength, or long-range mayhem.

A Few Wrinkles in the Suitcase

There are minor annoyances like the UI can occasionally be vague when it comes to explaining synergies, and sometimes the RNG hands you a build so disjointed it feels like you’re playing on hard mode just for existing.

However, these are small gripes in what is otherwise a well-oiled loop of combat, looting, and frantically shifting gear around like you’re trying to close an overstuffed carry-on bag before boarding a flight.

Final Thoughts

God of Weapons doesn’t try to reinvent the roguelite wheel, but it does manage to polish it to a fine shine and give it a little twist with its satisfying inventory system. Whether you’re on PC or Xbox, it’s absolutely worth a go; especially if you’re the kind of person who enjoys sorting gear as much as smashing monsters.