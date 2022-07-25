Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Console/PC) Preview

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

If there’s one game that launches itself to the forefront of the mind whenever Call of Duty is mentioned, it’s undoubtedly Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. With a campaign that packed a real feel of military authenticity and unforgettable multiplayer modes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was a true gift to the world of gaming.

As if in answer to the prayers of the masses, Infinity Ward have announced an October (2022) release date for a shiny new title under the same name. Here’s everything we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 so far.

Will Modern Warfare 2 be a Remake?

The question on everybody’s lips is ‘Will Modern Warfare 2 be a remake?’. Sadly, the short answer to this is no. As much as we all hoped for a simple remake of the legendary title, the truth is that Modern Warfare 2 will be a sequel to the 2019 game, Modern Warfare. Yes, Infinity Ward are basically squeezing the well-esteemed name for all it’s worth. We can only hope that it lives up to the famed moniker.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Gameplay

A 7-minute gameplay trailer was dropped onto the official Call of Duty YouTube channel in June. The video shows the first mission of Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign, ‘Dark Water’, and we let out a collective sigh of relief when we see the game is seemingly sticking to its much-loved roots.

Starting with the covert boarding of a mining rig, the mission fast opens up into the kind of experience the Call of Duty game do so well. Suppressors affixed, you then slowly – and quietly – fight your way through the map.

The tones set during the short but sweet footage are reminiscent of the game’s 2009 namesake. The constant radio chatter gives the mission that authentic military edge that the Call of Duty games have always done so well, perfectly setting the scene and paving the way for an immersive campaign.

Of course, it’s not only the radio chatter that gives the Call of Duty titles this militarian realism. Instead, it’s a fantastical concoction of NPC movement; lurking enemies being taken down with finesse and discretion and real feelings of edge-of-the-seat excitement that make Call of Duty and give it the acclaim it has held for years as the go-to shooter of an entire generation.

Modern Warfare 2 – DMZ Mode

DMZ mode is a new mode that has reportedly been in the works for a number of years. The rumor mill churned out that the mode will be free-to-play and a standalone game, like Warzone. However, these rumors were fast squashed when a number of Xbox insiders refuted the claims.

On the contrary, the DMZ mode will be a part of Modern Warfare 2 and come bundled in as a part of the package. Apologies to all those out there that were wishing for a Warzone 2.0 release.

Gameplay-wise, DMZ will be an extraction mode, where you will be tasked with launching daring rescues. There’s speculation that the mode will mirror Battlestate Games’ popular Escape from Tarkov but with so little information on the new mode, nothing is set in stone.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Release Date, Platforms and Information

With Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision, PlayStation fans have been waiting with bated breath for news on a release for their console. Thankfully, the 68.7-billion dollar deal has not yet been finalized and won’t be signed and delivered before the October 28 release date. Sadly for Game Pass subscribers, this same reason means the title won’t be a Day One release on the popular games subscription service.

Summary

As long time fans of the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare 2 is a game that’s been on my horizon since it was first announced. It’s a real breath of fresh air to see that the game will play out very much like the original Modern Warfare titles, only with the addition of far more advanced hardware to run it.

Soap, Ghost and Price will be a much welcome blast from the past.