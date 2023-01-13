Ship Graveyard Simulator (Xbox One) Review

January 13, 2023
Having recently written a review on Animal Shelter Simulator, I was excited to play Games Incubator’s latest simulation game, Ship Graveyard Simulator. The word on the grapevine is that Xbox – both Marketplace and GamePass – have been inundated with titles ending with ‘simulator’. While we agree with the general consensus, we don’t necessarily believe it to be a bad trend.

Simulation games serve a purpose. They are perfect time-filling games to relax and unwind with – an escape from the usual frenzied speeds of the likes of the usual shooters and sports games. So, while some may complain, we stand proudly and say ‘keep them coming’.

ss e12ed8ed65eb6b8b4e1c222be8712895577dbd61.1920x1080

Ship Graveyard Simulator – Gameplay

Moving at a nice, steady, and relaxing pace – Ship Graveyard Simulator is an ideal title to take you away from the dog-eat-dog corners of online multiplayer games. Playing as a ship graveyard operative (surprisingly), it’s your job to trawl the beaches for junk and to hire shipwrecks of varying sizes, on which to scavenge.

During our run-through of Ship Graveyard Simulator, we collected various metals that wash up at the dawn of each day. To collect scrap we had the options of either picking pieces up from the floor, or the far more fun course of action – smashing and cutting our way to scrapheap fortunes.

Ship Graveyard Simulator (Xbox) Review - MyGamer

Starting with a sledgehammer and heavy-duty hacksaw, we found a lot more loot by sawing and hammering away at copper girders (we know), steel struts, and iron benches. It was at this point we realized we could up our destruction game by hiring shipwrecks to let loose on.

Hiring Ships to Destroy Is Pretty Satisfying

It’s on this realization that Ship Graveyard Simulator really started to open up. For a reasonable price of just $100 per day, we could have a small shipwreck delivered. The unlucky ship stays in place while you’re still paying the daily fee and each ship carries an abundance of scrap metal and other goodies.

Ship Graveyard Simulator (Xbox) Review - MyGamer

It’s while working on this first ship that we found we couldn’t quite reach the 100% destruction quota without purchasing a blow torch to make quick work of some stubborn hinges. We weighed in the scrap we had, purchased the tool from the local merchant, and got to work (time is money, after all). With this new tool in our inventory, the shipwreck was completed and we were ready for the next.

ss d89a4eb35ce9141781eccf672dfb3c1104da8b89.1920x1080

Fun with a Furnace

Any scrap found in the wonderful world of Ship Graveyard Simulator can be smelted into different materials and ores using the handy furnace. Different recipes are unlocked as you level up, allowing you to garner new resources. The furnace is a great addition to open the game up a little and add new depth to an already immersive and addictive game.

Ship Graveyard Simulator (Xbox) Review - MyGamer

Hopping into your Truck will Save Heaps of Time

The truck that you start the game with proves to be extremely practical (and we highly recommend making use of it early on). Not only is it great for zipping around in, but it also comes with its very own inventory. Load it up while you’re out scavenging to greatly increase the amount of lucrative scrap you can take home.

Leveling Up

To give Ship Graveyard Simulator a touch of RPG goodness, a leveling-up system has been introduced. Using points gained by performing your duties, you can add slots to your inventory and increase the reliability of the tools available.

Ship Graveyard Simulator (Xbox) Review - MyGamer

Additionally, the shop can be upgraded, offering you a whole manner of useful tools to take out with you on the hunt for that coveted scrap. We only reached the second level for our shop before writing but had already unlocked the blowtorch, an oil mop, and even an angle grinder (definitely our next buy) along with other helpful tools and devices. Despite our low level, it’s evident that Ship Graveyard Simulator will be host to a large array of badass tools.

Ship Graveyard Simulator Summary

Games Incubator’s latest simulation game is a joy to play. The mini-games (bashing, sawing, and blowtorching – so far) are fun and frustration-free, while the gentle strumming of a banjo makes for surprisingly relaxing gaming.

If simulation games are what rock your boat, then you won’t go far wrong with Ship Graveyard Simulator.

