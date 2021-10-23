Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Preview

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

In answer to the silent prayers of the gaming masses, Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is set to launch on the 9th of November. The three titles involved in the original terrific trio are GTA 3, GTA Vice City and GTA: San Andreas, with the latter being released seventeen years ago, way back in 2004. These hit titles have for years proven themselves to be timeless. With many older gamers re-visiting the originals and an abundance of new gamers introduced to the series by word-of-mouth, the news of a remaster on all three hits has thrown the gaming world into an almost giddy anticipation for fresh, polished versions of these iconic games.

Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – Visuals

Created in Unreal Engine, the remastered trilogy will boast some impressive tweaks to bring the old classics into the modern world. As a result of today’s technology we are set to see visuals leagues ahead of their older counterparts. Foliage, roads, buildings, cars and characters have all been modernized with smoother, far more detailed textures. Aside from this, the lighting system has been rebuilt from the ground up, perfectly complimenting the many improvements in a realistic light. While ray tracing has been neither confirmed nor denied for the trilogy’s come-back, we remain hopeful.

PC gamers can also take delight in the fact that the trilogy will now also support and utilize Nvidia DLSS.

While the Nintendo Switch version will be somewhat behind the Xbox, PlayStation and PC editions, Rockstar have treated Nintendo fans to touchscreen controls. You will be able to pan, zoom and lean the camera using the touchscreen and it will possibly be featured often through the game.

Remapped Controls

Those that remember the original games will probably still be having flashbacks about the awful control system, especially that seen in Vice City. These franchise veterans will be glad to hear that the control system in Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been remapped, to cater for those of us that aren’t sade-masochists. This means you will finally be able to enjoy your time in Vice City without having to shout at the TV or ever driving into brick walls when trying to evade the police.

Furthermore, drive-by controls have had a major revamp and we are to also see a fresh-out-of-the-box target locking system. It’s great to see Rockstar have not only improved on the visuals but have also recognized their mistakes from the first time around and rectified them.

The new control system is designed to blend in with GTA V’s, so will feel far more fluid and responsive than the dated mapping of the early games.

Soundtrack

The perfectly selected songs from the original series have been slowly getting deleted over the years. This isn’t Rockstar being awkward, but merely the iconic playlists falling victim to licensing laws and the longevity of their rights to use the tracks.

Rockstar haven’t released any details about their soundtrack but by calling these ‘The Definitive editions’, they are vaguely hinting at a replenished song selection. I may be reading too far into things here but a man can always hope.

Summary

I recently bear San Andreas again on my PlayStation 4 and the trip down memory lane was even better than the first time around. A game you loved in your younger days can often hold a nostalgic charm and it’s always great to have the opportunity to replay our favorite titles. However, should the new games stray too far from the beaten path, the result will be a plethora of angry fans and a torrent of fan-made memes about broken childhoods.

This trilogy has a solid history behind it that should catapult sales from the day of release. Older gamers will be excited to get stuck back into their old favorites, while newer fans will finally have the opportunity to experience the legendary titles.

Game Pass owners should note that they will be able to get the San Andreas Definitive Edition for free on November the 11th, while PlayStation Now subscribers will be able to dive into the GTA 3 Definitive Edition on December the 7th.

Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy – Definitive Edition is set to go on sale on November the 11th and will be available on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5, PC and Nintendo Switch.