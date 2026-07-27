Bee With Gun mixes tower defense with action shooter

News Playstation 4 Playstation 5 Switch Xbox Series X
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Bee With Gun

In Bee with Gun, you´re not just fighting to survive, your goal is to destroy enemy bases while protecting your hive.

Take control of an armed bee and fight through 40 carefully designed levels across four unique environments. Destroy enemy strongholds while defending your hive against constant waves using buildable towers.

Place fire, rocket, shotgun, laser, and lightning towers strategically, and hold back enemy waves while actively fighting alongside them.

Features:

Classic tower-defense gameplay
40 levels
4 unique environments
Colorful cute 2D graphics
Increasingly challenging levels

The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 31-Jul-2026 on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch
Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4

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