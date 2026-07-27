Bee With Gun mixes tower defense with action shooter

In Bee with Gun, you´re not just fighting to survive, your goal is to destroy enemy bases while protecting your hive.

Take control of an armed bee and fight through 40 carefully designed levels across four unique environments. Destroy enemy strongholds while defending your hive against constant waves using buildable towers.

Place fire, rocket, shotgun, laser, and lightning towers strategically, and hold back enemy waves while actively fighting alongside them.

Features:

Classic tower-defense gameplay

40 levels

4 unique environments

Colorful cute 2D graphics

Increasingly challenging levels

The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 31-Jul-2026 on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4