Dracula: Dark Reign, NEW GBC game – official Bram Stoker StokerVerse™ Game

Featured Gameboy Color Previews
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Dracula Dark Reign

Dracula: Dark Reign is a new Gameboy Color title released here in 2026.
It is officially licensed by Bram Stoker’s StokerVerse™ and takes inspiration from the Castlevania series.

This is a quick play of the first half hour. Here, the quality, fluid visuals are on display as the player learns the character swapping mechanic akin to the original NES TMNT game (one character can double jump, one can slide, each have their own weapons/loadouts).

Incube8 Games makes good stuff. I’ve covered several of their other titles right here on my channel.

Learn about about this really cool game here:
https://incube8games.com/products/dracula-dark-reign-gbc-digital-edition

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