90-Second PocketStation Review – Pocket MuuMuu’s CARS

Pocket MuuMuu (1999) was a Japan exclusive PSOne game that contained several downloadable PocketStation titles.

One of these unlockable PocketStation games is simply titled “Cars” where the goal is to reach the next checkpoint before time expires. Bumping into another car, drifting off the road, or driving over oil slicks can slow you down. It plays well, is fun, has replay value, and has a cool headline driving mode which looks really cool.

Here is a quick 90-second review of this game you never played.

Special thanks goes to Patreon supporter ANAPAN for supplying me with this PocketStation and the USB PS3 Mem Card adapter. This video would not have been possible without his support.