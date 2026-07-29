HD version of EXSTETRA now available on Steam – soon on consoles

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EXSTETRA

FURYU Corporation announced that the HD remastered version of “EXSTETRA,” a fantasy RPG where a kiss saves the world, is now available on Steam. In addition, FURYU has announced that the Nintendo Switch™2, Nintendo Switch™, and PlayStation5 versions are scheduled to launch on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

To celebrate the launch of “EXSTETRA,” a special 20% discount will be available during the launch sale. In addition, FURYU will hold a publisher sale on Steam, offering a selection of its titles at special prices. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience EXSTETRA and other titles from FURYU.

“EXSTETRA” Launches Today on Steam! 20% Launch Sale Now Live!
The HD remastered version of “EXSTETRA,” the fantasy RPG in which kisses save the world, is now out on Steam®! To celebrate the release, a limited-time launch sale offering a 20% discount is currently underway on the Steam® store.

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