HD version of EXSTETRA now available on Steam – soon on consoles

FURYU Corporation announced that the HD remastered version of “EXSTETRA,” a fantasy RPG where a kiss saves the world, is now available on Steam. In addition, FURYU has announced that the Nintendo Switch™2, Nintendo Switch™, and PlayStation5 versions are scheduled to launch on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

To celebrate the launch of “EXSTETRA,” a special 20% discount will be available during the launch sale. In addition, FURYU will hold a publisher sale on Steam, offering a selection of its titles at special prices. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience EXSTETRA and other titles from FURYU.

“EXSTETRA” Launches Today on Steam! 20% Launch Sale Now Live!

The HD remastered version of “EXSTETRA,” the fantasy RPG in which kisses save the world, is now out on Steam®! To celebrate the release, a limited-time launch sale offering a 20% discount is currently underway on the Steam® store.