Wii-to-DS Link – WarioWare D.I.Y. + Showcase

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Wii-to-DS WarioWare DIY

WarioWare D.I.Y. on DS can wirelessly connect with WarioWare D.I.Y. Showcase on WiiWare. When connected, custom made games, comics, and music can be installed and played on the Wii. All the touch screen input of the DS content automatically gets substituted for Wiimote pointer controls and works well for the most part.

Sadly, the Wii Shop Channel and WiiConnect24 have long since shut down so the online features will not work. However, it is still possible to connect the console version to the handheld version if you happen to have the WiiWare app still installed.

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