Meat Grinder: Hotdog Simulator Launches on PC soon

On August 11, Meat Grinder: Hotdog Simulator debuts on PC, a game that blends a dark and bloody adventure with a hot dog shop simulator. The title stands out with its open world, horror elements, grotesque humor, and retro PS1-style graphics. Meat Grinder: Hotdog Simulator is also set to come to PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S later.

The game is the work of independent studio Panic Panda from Turkey, with Ultimate Games S.A. as publisher.

Sell Hot Dogs by Day, Gather Ingredients by Night…

Meat Grinder: Hotdog Simulator is a unique open-world adventure-simulation game with horror elements. Players arrive in the foggy town of Grimshore and open their own hot dog shop. Conditions are far from easy, though, and require a real struggle to keep the business running and secure the products it needs.

The main storyline focuses on uncovering the past of the player’s character. Meat Grinder: Hotdog Simulator also has no shortage of side quests.

Gameplay changes depending on the time of day. During the day, the priority is running the shop, cooking, and serving customers. At night, players need to stock up on ingredients for hot dogs and other products, which in Grimshore can call for morally questionable actions.

Meat Grinder: Hotdog Simulator also invites players to explore the town and uncover intriguing threads and mysterious areas. The game stands out with its retro-style graphics that hark back to the first PlayStation era.

Meat Grinder: Hotdog Simulator – Key Features:

A dark adventure in the food industry

A hot dog shop simulator

Meat runs and city exploration

Side quests and hidden spots

Retro PS1-style graphics

Meat Grinder: Hotdog Simulator launches on PC (Steam) on August 11, 2026. The title is also set to appear on PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S at a later date.