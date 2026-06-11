Batter Up! on Game Gear is Namco’s port of classic R.B.I. on Sega’s handheld. It plays, looks, and sounds just like the original, which is great because this baseball sim is excellent. Playing with the link cable is the best play to play this underappreciated handheld port.
Batter Up (Game Gear, 1991) 2-player mode, Enable The Link Cable
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