Batter Up (Game Gear, 1991) 2-player mode, Enable The Link Cable

Articles Featured GameGear
0 95 Views
Batter Up Game Gear Link Banner

Batter Up! on Game Gear is Namco’s port of classic R.B.I. on Sega’s handheld. It plays, looks, and sounds just like the original, which is great because this baseball sim is excellent. Playing with the link cable is the best play to play this underappreciated handheld port.

Tagged

Related Articles

Poetic Trio

Poetic Trio (XSX) Review

Jun 10, 2026 188 Views
Tale of Dark Lands

Tale of Dark Lands (XSX) Review

Jun 8, 2026 285 Views
The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time

The Remake of the End of the Greatest RPG of All Time (PC) Review

Jun 5, 2026 533 Views
Aerial Assault Game Gear Link Banner

Aerial Assault (Game Gear, 1992) 2-player mode, Enable The Link Cable

Jun 4, 2026 414 Views

No comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 2026 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved. Design Forums | Music Forums | Horrify