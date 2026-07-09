Nintendo’s forgotten GBA e-Reader game – Air Hockey-e (Slide it! Play it!)

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Air Hockey-e is a forgotten Nintendo developed and published Gameboy Advance e-Reader game. By scanning the two codes on a single card, an entire air hockey game is playable complete with difficult AI, music, and sound. I just wish there was a Single-Pak Link multiplayer mode.

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