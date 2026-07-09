70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X gets July 16, 2026 release date

Bliss Brain released the official 7-day countdown trailer for 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X, ahead of its worldwide launch on July 16 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Store, PC Steam.

The new trailer celebrates the passion behind one of the PlayStation’s most unique cult classics and the fans who helped bring it back.

Originally released in Japan in 1999, Geppy-X was unlike anything else of its era.

It featured more than 8,000 hand-drawn animation frames, an all-star Japanese voice cast including Akira Kamiya, Sho Hayami, Shuichi Ikeda, Ichiro Nagai, and Goro Naya, plus theme songs performed by legendary anime artists Isao Sasaki, Akira Kushida, and Hironobu Kageyama.

From dramatic eyecatches and fake TV commercials to next-episode previews and countless tributes to classic super robot anime, Geppy-X celebrrates its genre with unapologetic enthusiasm.

For many years, Geppy-X remained a title known only to a small circle of dedicated fans.

As gameplay footage, retrospectives, and fan discussions spread online, more players began discovering what made the game so special.

Many described it as “ahead of its time,” praising its remarkable production values, distinctive style, and obvious love for classic robot anime.

The countdown trailer is a tribute to that journey from an overlooked release to a cult classic, finding a new audience decades later.

“Let me be completely honest. There was never any limit to our ambition.

When I wrote the original proposal and scenario for Geppy-X, I filled it with everything I loved, every idea, every reference, every dream I wanted to see in a robot anime. Then the rest of the development team took that passion even further. What began as one person’s vision became something much bigger than any of us had imagined.

Looking back, it wasn’t a smart way to make a game.

Geppy-X is excessive. Over-the-top. It goes too far. But sometimes that’s exactly what it takes to create something genuine.

Every parody, every homage, every seemingly unnecessary detail was created out of a deep love for the entertainment that shaped our childhood. They weren’t included simply as jokes or references; they were our way of preserving the spirit of an era we never wanted to forget.

When the game launched in 1999, its commercial performance was heartbreaking. For a long time, I couldn’t even bear to look at the development materials.

But Geppy-X never disappeared.

A small but incredibly passionate community kept discovering it, talking about it, and sharing it with others over the years. Because of those dedicated fans, this game survived long enough to reach a new generation.

“Today, I don’t believe Geppy-X belongs only to the people who made it. This new version exists because of everyone who believed it deserved another chance. From the bottom of my heart, thank you!”

70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X is a remastered edition of the cult PlayStation title originally released exclusively in Japan in 1999.

Players experience an interactive robot anime complete with fully animated cutscenes, branching story routes, memorable characters, and fast-paced shooting action inspired by the golden age of Japanese super robot television.

The remaster features newly restored HD animation created from the original master materials, modern quality-of-life enhancements, and support for multiple languages, making the game available to players around the world for the first time.

Facts and Features

-70’s-Style Robot Anime Geppy-X includes HD remastered animations digitized directly from the original Betacam tapes provided by the animation studio.

-Players will see and experience both the original and remastered versions of the animation and can switch between remastered and original movie versions.

-Base game is included, not as paid DLC.

-Experience the original production style, which used 8,000 hand-drawn animation cels across four CD-ROMs.

-Scenes in the original version were previously modified by the development team from the Betacam animation.

-The remastered version remains faithful to the original Betacam source.

-Explore and appreciate the unique details and creative touches in both versions.

-Geppy-X delivers fast-paced arcade-style side-scrolling shooter action. Switch between three combat types in real time.