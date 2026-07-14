City Builder Feudal Baron: King’s Land Debuts on XBOX

Starting July 16, Feudal Baron: King’s Land will be available on XBOX Series X|S, a medieval city builder with strategy and simulation elements. The game lets players not only build and grow a city but also run their own politics and fight for influence in the world of barons. The title is also available on PC and is coming to PlayStation 5 on August 6.

Feudal Baron: King’s Land is the work of independent Polish studio Sim Farm S.A., known for the Farm Manager series, among others. The game first launched on PC in 2024. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for preparing and releasing the console versions.

Build, Grow, Fight!

Feudal Baron: King’s Land is a medieval city builder that combines strategy and simulation elements. The title takes players into the world of medieval barons, the vassals, and stewards of landed estates. The adventure begins with a small, poor settlement, and the main task is to grow it into a thriving city.

Feudal Baron: King’s Land offers a story campaign, standalone scenarios, and a free-play sandbox mode. In the main story mode, players take on the role of an ambitious baron fighting to reclaim a lost legacy.

Gameplay covers a range of elements tied to developing a medieval city. Players raise new buildings, oversee production and the supply of key resources, and fight off invaders when needed. The developers have prepared an innovative building range system that allows fields, workshops, marketplaces, and mines to be linked into a single logistics chain.

The title lets players run their own politics, set taxes, and issue decrees. Some situations call for combat as well. In battle mode, players personally command their troops and can, for example, defend a besieged city.

Success in Feudal Baron: King’s Land also requires attending to the population’s needs, including food, schools, taverns, and churches. Unexpected plagues and disasters must be dealt with, too.

Feudal Baron: King’s Land – Key Features

-Build and grow your settlement

-Manage your city’s economy

-Issue decrees and run your politics

-Fight for influence and territory

-Meet the needs of your citizens

Feudal Baron: King’s Land launches on XBOX Series X|S on July 16, 2026, and arrives on PlayStation 5 on August 8, 2026. The standard console price is 14.99 USD/EUR or the equivalent in other currencies.