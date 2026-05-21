Super Columns (Game Gear, 1995) 2-player mode, Enable The Link Cable

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Super Columns on Game Gear is more polished in comparison to the original. However, only the standard Endless Vs mode is available when using the link cable. The Flash mode is still available in solo play but didn’t make the transition to the multiplayer mode.

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