Super Columns on Game Gear is more polished in comparison to the original. However, only the standard Endless Vs mode is available when using the link cable. The Flash mode is still available in solo play but didn’t make the transition to the multiplayer mode.
Super Columns (Game Gear, 1995) 2-player mode, Enable The Link Cable
Related Articles
Survivor Mercs (XSX) Review
May 20, 2026 202 Views
Duck Side of the Moon (PC) Review
May 20, 2026 167 Views
R-Type Dimensions III (XSX) Review
May 19, 2026 195 Views
Söldner-X 2: Final Prototype Definitive Edition (Switch) Review
May 18, 2026 282 Views
No comments
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply