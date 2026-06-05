The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest getting Steam demo soon

Retroware announced that a free Steam demo for The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest will be available to download on June 19, 2026. The demo offers players their first public hands-on look at the completely rebuilt version of the game – a pixel-perfect homage to Simon’s Quest and Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse – that blends parody, platforming, and an ominous 8-bit world packed with secrets to explore.

In The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest (TASQ), the titular hero Simon Quest arrives in Transylvania only to discover his vampire hunting rival has already slain the evil Count Dracula. Robbed of his glory, Simon journeys across Wallachia to gather what he needs to resurrect the dark count piece by piece – and kick his ass himself. Conquer haunted mansions, discover overworld minigames, collect subweapons, and claim the glory that should have always been yours in this modern retro Classicvania.

To celebrate the announcement, Retroware has released a new trailer offering a tour of the eerie locales you’ll explore and the ghouls that inhabit them as you make your way across the haunted Transylvanian countryside. Get ready for massive bosses, minecart madness, and more undead abominations than you can shake a stake at.

The TASQ demo puts the entire Bram region at players’ fingertips, complete with the full intro cutscene that brings newcomers up to speed on the events unfolding in the distant land of 15xx Transylvania. Players can choose between two play modes:

Adventure Mode – Explore the Bram region at your own pace, speak to villagers, and work your way toward the cursed Bram Mansion.

Action Mode – Skip the small talk and go straight to Bram Mansion.

Both modes offer plenty to discover, including:

8 subweapons and utility items to collect

An alternate route through the region

A hidden minigame

And more secrets waiting to be found

“The first region of the game, Bram, is playable in its entirety! Those who have been following The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest since the beginning are aware that there was a demo from 2021 of this region; however, this demo is from the completely rebuilt game, featuring smoother visuals, controls, and an overall more polished experience,” said the game’s developer, Programancer.

“This is the first publicly available demo I’ve released of The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest since it had its massive overhaul/rewrite I’ve shown this off at conventions recently, but now people can finally have this version of TASQ to play at home! I hope people are able to see just how improved the game has been since its original “not-really-suitable-for-wide-release-because-it-was-just-a-joke” inception, and I appreciate everybody’s patience as I craft this world!”

The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest is coming soon to Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.