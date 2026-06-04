Sports Card Shop Simulator now available in Early Access

Sports Card Shop Simulator is coming to PC in Early Access this June 4. It is a relaxing game where players manage and expand their own collectible sports card shop. At launch, the title features cards based on 54 national soccer teams, with future updates planned to include additional sports. Sports Card Shop Simulator is also slated for a later release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Sports Card Shop Simulator is developed by the independent Spanish studio OverPowered Team, known for titles like Sushi Cat – Tower Defense, Block Factory, and Godstrike. The game is published by Ultimate Games S.A.

Grow your card business. It’s time for soccer madness!

In Sports Card Shop Simulator, the player runs a sports card store. The gameplay focuses on expanding and managing the shop, serving customers, and trading cards. The developers have also prepared special sports minigames that allow you to earn extra cards.

The title places a strong emphasis on the collectible aspect of sports cards. Card packs include base, chrome, and numbered cards, as well as occasional special autographed editions. The game also features a card creator, allowing you to modify or design entirely new cards.

The developers at OverPowered Team have implemented advanced mechanics for grading cards based on various details (e.g., corners, edges, and surface). The card market itself is dynamic, with constantly fluctuating prices. Sports Card Shop Simulator also allows for comprehensive shop management, including layout design, upgrades, and customization. You can even hire staff to help you run the business.

At its Early Access launch, Sports Card Shop Simulator focuses primarily on soccer. There are over 4,000 card variants from 54 national soccer teams available to collect, trade, and grade. Over the coming weeks and months, updates will introduce new mechanics and additional content. Cards from other sports are also in the pipeline. The Early Access phase is expected to last approximately one year.

Sports Card Shop Simulator – Key Features:

Run a sports card shop

Grow your card business

Create your own cards

Hunt for extremely rare and legendary cards

Participate in sports minigames

Sports Card Shop Simulator launches on PC (Steam Early Access) on June 4, 2026. Console versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are scheduled for a later release.