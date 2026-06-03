Mommy’s Best Games updates ChainStaff

Mommy’s Best Games announce that their brutal heavy metal inspired plataformer ChainStaff just received the new free “Hard Mode” update on Steam, Playstation, Switch and Xbox One and Series S/X. It features new challenges and new attacks for enemies along with freshly designed sections of levels, which force players into facing the game in a new way. This update follows the previous Patch 1 and Patch 2, which provided game fixes, improved translations, new game cheats, and improved game balancing.

In ChainStaff, you are a mutant with an alien attached to your head ready to master your transforming spear and grappling hook, blazing weapon upgrades. With the rocking soundtrack of Broforce composer Deon van Herrden, players will swing, shoot, and spear their way through hordes of evil monsters and bone-shaking boss fights, and get this thing off your head!

Key Features

Master the ChainStaff: a transforming grappling hook that can turn into a spear, shield and more.

Grotesque Upgrades: Do you rescue your fallen friends, or turn more alien by eating their organs? Each decision unlocks upgrades on two different tech trees.

10 Wild Levels: Each level is like a classic rock album cover come to life.

Transforming Aliens: Each massive boss presents a new way to think about how to use the ChainStaff. Will you break their teeth apart, or pry open their gigantic jaws?

4-6 Hour Adventure: A tight, hand-crafted adventure with 3 unique endings and the ability to play New Game+ and continue again with all your upgrades.

Killer Soundtrack: Rock out to the classic metal soundtrack by the award-winning composer Deon van Heerden of Broforce and Warhammer 40k: Shootas Blood & Teef soundtrack fame.

Hurl it as a spear and slice aliens in half. Throw it to the ground as a shield to stop incoming attacks. Grapple and swing on just about anything. The transforming ChainStaff does all this and more, and all with one button, it’s all up to you.

Every creature in the world of ChainStaff has been mutated by the invading Star Spores. And each one creates its own challenge and own special way to be taken down by the player with the ChainStaff.

Stranded soldiers dot the landscape of ChainStaff. You have to choose whether to rescue them or devour their organs; each option has unique benefits and will lead to different endings.