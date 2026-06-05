Find hidden kitties in Secret Paws – Cozy Apartments

Find the hidden kitties around the apartment! Secret Paws – Cozy Apartments is an isometric hidden object game themed around cats and colorful little rooms. Explore unique, adorably decorated cube-shaped bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, bathrooms and more as you search for dozens of cleverly obscured felines lying around each stage.

By finding all the cats in an apartment, you’ll clear the stage and unlock the next. Secret Paws – Cozy Apartments is calm, casual and therapeutic with a soothing soundtrack to match, making it the perfect “anytime” experience!

Platforms: PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release date: June 10, 2026

Price: US$4.99 / €4.99

Find the cats hidden in colorful isometric apartments!

Unlock new rooms of gradually increasing complexity.

Rotate the apartment rooms to change your viewpoint and avoid obstructions!

Click on cleverly placed felines to reduce the cat counter to zero.