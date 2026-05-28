Berlin no Kabe, aka The Berlin Wall, is a forgotten Japanese exclusive Game Gear game that has a pretty fun 2-player co-op mode when using the Gear-to-Gear link cable.
Berlin no Kabe/Berlin Wall (Game Gear, 1991) 2-player mode, Enable The Link Cable
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