4PGP is a Japanese arcade-style racing game coming soon

3goo announced the release date for ​ 4PGP, its multiplayer Japanese arcade-style racing game for ​ PlayStation 5 ​and Steam is set for June 11th, 2026 – $19.99 USD.

4PGP is a multiplayer arcade-style racing game for players of all skill levels, blending the feel of classic 90s racers with the performance of modern titles. Up to four players can race together locally in split-screen. Players choose from Rookie, Novice, Veteran, and Expert difficulty settings, and can hop into Quick Race, Championship, and Time Attack Modes across multiple tracks from around the world. As they improve, racers expand a growing collection of unlockable cars and keep coming back to chase faster times and closer finishes.

Developed by 3goo and informed by the team’s experience publishing racing titles such as Test Drive and Gear-Club, 4PGP brings together veterans of the arcade racing genre. The game features design contributions from Kenji Sasaki, known for classics such as Sega Rally and Ridge Racer, as well as an original soundtrack composed by Tomoyuki Kawamura, the composer behind racing scores in titles such as Sega Rally, Virtua Racing, and Tokyo Xtreme Racer.

The PlayStation 5 and Steam versions will feature an additional unlockable car, analogue acceleration and breaking, updated difficulty balancing, and numerous quality of life updates (The same content will become available as a free update for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users upon the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Steam versions).

Players hopping into 4PGP will experience:

Arcade Racing for Every Skill Level: With four difficulties to select from and an Assist Mode for younger racers, the game is easy to pick up for newcomers while giving experienced racers a real challenge.

​

Multiplayer Mayhem: Race with up to four players in split-screen.

​

Multiple Game Modes: Hop into Quick Races for instant fun, tackle a full set of courses in Championship Mode, or chase perfect laps in Time Attack Mode.

​

Unlockable Tracks and Vehicles: Race and unlock an expanding lineup of 14 circuits and build out your collection of 20 cars.

​

90s Vibe, Modern Tech: Enjoy a 90s-inspired arcade racing feel paired with modern visuals and performance, powered by a custom engine. The game supports 4K resolution at a consistent 60fps.