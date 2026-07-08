Viking Frontiers Heads to PS5 and XBOX Series X|S

Viking Frontiers, an open-world survival game with RPG, simulation, and strategy elements, arrives on consoles soon. Players take charge of a newly founded Viking settlement and must ensure the survival and growth of their clan. Viking Frontiers launches on PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S on July 9. The game is also available on PC.

Viking Frontiers is the work of independent Polish studio BLUM Entertainment, known for Crown of Greed and Builders of Greece. The game first launched on PC in 2025. Wildlands Interactive S.A. is responsible for preparing and releasing the console versions.

Survive in the world of the vikings

Viking Frontiers is a first-person game that combines survival, simulation, RPG, and strategy elements. The title is set in an open world with a day and night cycle. Players take charge of a newly founded Viking settlement and must look after the fate of their clan. The goal is to survive and grow the settlement.

Viking Frontiers features a deep survival system with gathering, crafting, hunting, building, and exploration. Managing the clan is equally important, including its need for food and shelter, along with the activities, roles, and tasks of its settlers.

The path is up to the player and where they choose to focus. The game lets players follow the way of the hunter, farmer, builder, or priest, among others. Viking Frontiers also offers plenty of side quests and random events that add variety to the gameplay.

Viking Frontiers – Key Features:

Build a settlement and survive

Explore the open world

Gather, hunt, and build

Manage your Viking clan

Choose your own path

Viking Frontiers launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on July 9, 2026.