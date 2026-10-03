Car Wash Simulator (PC, Early Access) Review

Developed by Majestic Twelve, Car Wash Simulator is exactly the sort of game that on paper looks like a relaxing experience. You get a filthy car, grab a pressure washer and slowly transform a complete eyesore into something that looks like it has just rolled out of a showroom. It’s a simple premise, but one that has worked surprisingly well in other simulation games like the vastly popular hit, Power Wash Simulator. Unfortunately, while there are moments of enjoyment to be found here, Car Wash Simulator currently feels like a game that needed considerably more time in the garage.

Getting Down and Dirty

The basic concept is straightforward. You take on various jobs, clean vehicles using different tools and gradually build your own business. There is something undeniably satisfying about watching dirt disappear from a car as you work your way around it. You can remove rubbish, blast away grime, clean windows, work on the wheels and deal with the interior.

Furthermore, there are different cleaning products and equipment to unlock, while timed jobs add a little pressure for anyone who finds the slower pace a bit too relaxing. There is also a progression system involving XP, upgrades and expanding your car wash empire.

On paper, there is quite a lot going on. You can eventually deal with multiple properties, take on usual contracts and even wander way from the actual cleaning to mess around with some of the stranger side activities. The problem is that the experience doesn’t always feel particularly polished.

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More Working Than Washing

The biggest issue with Car Wash Simulator is that the enjoyable idea at its center is surrounded by a collection of technical and design problems. The Steam reception reflects such, with user reviews currently sitting firmly in negative territory.

Some of the complaints are particularly frustrating because they affect the basic progression. There have been reports of cleaning tools refusing to work properly, progression becoming stuck and jobs being impossible to complete. The developer has already release updates addressing several of these issues, including problems including rim cleaning (so to speak) and being unable to end the day, but other problems have continued to crop up.

This is Early Access, so some rough edges are understandable. However, when the game is built almost entirely around performing a series of specific tasks, having just one of these tasks fail can bring the whole experience to a grinding halt.

A Promising Idea That Still Needs Work

There is definitely something here worth building upon. The cleaning itself can be satisfying, the progression gives you something to work towards and the idea of turning a small local business into a larger operation fits the simulator genre nicely.

I also like the fact the developer appears to be listening to feedback. Updates have already addressed several of the problems players encountered after launch, while additional content and improvements are planned as development continues.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t change what Car Wash Simulator is right now. Rather than feeling like a relaxing afternoon spent cleaning cars, it can sometimes feel like you’re cleaning up the game’s own issues.

For and Early Access title, that distinction matters. There is nothing wrong with launching before everything is perfect, but the current version needs more polish before I could recommend jumping in with both feet.

Summary

Car Wash Simulator had a decent idea underneath its grime, but right now there are simply too many problems getting in the way of the experience. With continued updates and some serious polishing, this could eventually become a far better simulator. At present, however, I’d wait and see how the development progresses in the coming months.