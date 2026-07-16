IR secret – unlocking exclusive track in Mickey’s Speedway USA using Mickey’s Racing Adventure

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There were two Mickey racing games, both made by Rare, on Gameboy Color: Mickey’s Racing Adventure and Mickey’s Speedway USA.

Two copies of Mickey’s Racing Adventure can communicate using the IR port to exchange emails but this unfortunately serves no purpose. Plus, you need to initiate the IR link one time, then choose an email to send/receive, then link again. It is a little weird.

However, Mickey’s Racing Adventure, the first game, can use this same email send/receive option to beam data into Mickey’s Speedway USA, the sequel, to unlock an exclusive SECRET TRACK. Simply titled “SECRET TRACK!”, this course takes place on the moon, not in the USA or even Earth for that matter. This new course is restricted to solo time trial though; it is not playing in multiplayer or with AI racers. Pretty cool track though.

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