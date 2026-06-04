Love Chemistry – Sibella’s Formula is a syringe shooting platformer

Take the role of an unhinged lady chemist in raucous side-scrolling platformer Love Chemistry – Sibella’s Formula! Shoot syringes of your special mind-control formula at weird enemies, from robots and carnivorous plants to roving bookworms, and make your way through tricky corridors in old-school pixel art style!

Avoid thorny spike traps, climb ladders to reach higher platforms, dodge projectiles and manipulate foes into falling for your flirty charms. Find and collect health items to keep this wild adventure on track as you battle through laboratories, cityscapes and more, zipping between stages on your high-tech hover bike!

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch

Release date: June 11, 2026

Price: US$5.99 / €5.99

Run, jump and climb through laboratories and city streets.

Battle roving robots, bookworms, monsters and more.

Shoot syringes of your “love potion” to manipulate enemies.

Avoid treacherous traps and collect useful items to survive.

Enjoy retro pixel art with colorful HD presentation.