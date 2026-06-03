Pixel Washer is a pixel cleaning simulator

Publisher Acclaim and Valadria announced the launch of the Steam demo for Pixel Washer, a cozy, zen-like game where players grab a power washer and get to work cleaning up a grimy pixelated town.

In Pixel Washer, players take on the role of an industrious little piggy tasked with turning filthy environments into shining pixel art masterpieces. Armed with a trusty power washer, they blast dirty sprites back to a pixel-perfect shine across a wide variety of lovingly crafted levels, all set to a chill soThe Pixel Washer demo features six scummy stages to spray your way through, including one mini-game map to test your concentration. Additionally, players can get their hooves on two different power washers, each with its own cleaning capabilities.

Valadria’s Matt Hackett spoke about what it means to share this early slice of the game with players.

“It feels good to finally get a bite-sized taste of Pixel Washer into the world,” said Hackett. “While working on the game, I often get distracted by the irresistible urge to clean up the dirty pixels. I hope players find pixel power washing as relaxing as I do. Pigxel would like to say: “Oink!” (translation: “Enjoy the demo!”)

Players can get down and dirty with the Pixel Washer demo today on Steam.

Key Features

Wash and Restore – Use your power washer to blast away grime and bring beautiful pixel art levels back to their full glory.

Upgrade Your Arsenal – Earn money on the job and spend it on more powerful washers, new vehicles, and additional equipment.

Cozy Vibes – Relax to a chill soundtrack and satisfying sound design that makes cleaning feel like a reward, not a chore.

Explore a Pixelated World – Choose from a wide variety of pixel art levels and discover the charm hiding under all that dirt.